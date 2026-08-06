Summary Agentic commerce lets an artificial intelligence (AI) agent complete a purchase on a customer’s behalf, not just recommend products or answer questions.

Emerging frameworks such as MCP, ACP, and UCP describe early, industry-observed patterns for how agents query catalogs and handle checkout, not finalized standards.

Once discovery happens inside an agent’s session, first-touch attribution and channel-level personalization signals often disappear before they reach your customer data platform.

Structured, machine-readable catalog data is the baseline requirement for whether an agent can find and recommend your products at all.

Marketing and customer relationship management (CRM) teams need new attribution proxies and governance guardrails before agent-initiated checkout scales further.

A customer asks an AI shopping assistant to find a specific pair of running shoes in their size. The assistant compares retailers, checks stock, and completes the purchase, all without the customer viewing a single product page.

That transaction still counts as a sale, but it arrives in your reporting with almost none of the upstream signal your marketing stack was built to capture.

Agentic commerce describes purchases an artificial intelligence (AI) agent completes on a customer’s behalf, from comparing products to submitting payment, rather than simply guiding a human through options.

It differs from conversational commerce, where a chatbot assists a shopper who still clicks “buy” themselves; in agentic commerce, the agent acts with delegated authority inside limits the customer sets.

This shift matters most to ecommerce marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and lifecycle leaders whose retention programs assume visibility into the customer’s path: browse, cart, campaign trigger, purchase. When an agent handles discovery and checkout, that path partially disappears from your reporting before it ever reaches your dashboards.

This article works through what breaks in attribution and personalization, what an agent-visible catalog requires, and how to keep your retention program intact once checkout moves off-site.

What agentic commerce actually means for brands

For brands, the real shift isn’t that a machine can complete a purchase, it’s that a machine now sits between you and the moment of choice.

An agent evaluates your price, availability, and product listing the same way it evaluates every competitor’s, applying comparison criteria a human shopper would normally only reach after several browsing sessions.

That means the sales moment marketers design around, hesitation, comparison, cart, still happens. It just happens inside the agent’s reasoning instead of on your site.

Your influence over the outcome shrinks to whatever you can expose beforehand: structured product data, accurate stock, and policies an agent can parse without a human filling in the gaps.

Get that wrong, and an agent won’t surface you as an option at all, no matter how strong your on-site experience is.

The protocols marketers should know without reading the spec

A handful of frameworks are shaping how agents talk to merchants, though none are settled standards yet.

Model Context Protocol (MCP), Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), and Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) are early, industry-observed approaches to how agents authenticate, query catalogs, and execute payment, not finalized specifications with guaranteed adoption timelines.

MCP gives an agent a structured way to pull context, like your product data and policies, from multiple sources at once

ACP focuses on how an agent initiates and completes a transaction, including payment handoff, inside a merchant’s existing checkout flow

UCP aims at a shared catalog language so agents can compare products across brands without custom integrations for each one

None of these require a rewrite of your marketing stack today. What they require is that your product data, policies, and availability are exposed in a structured, machine-readable way, the same standard that determines whether an agent can find you at all.

For a broader view of how autonomous decisioning changes journey design, see our breakdown of agentic AI for customer journey orchestration.

How fast is agentic commerce actually moving

The honest answer is that agentic commerce is moving faster in pilots than in measured revenue share, and no verified figure yet tells you what percentage of your category’s checkout will run through an agent by any given year.

Treat any specific market-size number you encounter as a directional signal about attention and investment, not a line item for next year’s budget.

What’s observable without needing a market-size citation is a consistent pattern: shopping assistants embedded in general-purpose AI systems are already comparing prices and specifications on a shopper’s behalf, retailers are exposing structured feeds so agents can parse them, and checkout providers are piloting agent-initiated payment flows.

None of that requires a forecast to plan around; it requires a catalog and a data pipeline that something other than a human eye can read reliably, which is a lower bar than predicting adoption timelines but still means auditing feed structure now rather than waiting.

Our conversational commerce platforms guide covers how assisted and agentic experiences differ in practice, worth reading before you decide where to invest first.

The attribution and personalization problem no one’s solving

Attribution and personalization both assume you can observe a customer’s path before purchase, and agentic commerce hides most of that path inside a conversation you don’t own.

In a typical funnel, your customer data platform captures search terms, product views, cart ads, and campaign clicks as separate signals, each one a trigger for a personalization rule or an attribution credit.

When an agent handles discovery, browsing and comparison happen inside its own session, and your systems may only see a single event, an add-to-cart or a completed order, arriving with no upstream context about how the customer got there.

What specifically breaks

Attribution models lose the browsing and comparison steps, so multi-touch models default to last-touch by accident, not by design

Retail media placements lose relevance if an agent never renders your on-site banners or sponsored listings during discovery

Real-time personalization triggers, like abandoned browse or low-stock nudges, fire late or not at all because the behavioral event that should trigger them never reaches your data layer

The practical response is to stop treating the agent session as a black box and start building attribution proxies further upstream, at the catalog and application programming interface (API) layer, so you can infer intent even when a full browsing session isn’t observable.

A Customer Data Management layer that unifies order, catalog, and lifecycle data gives you a place to reattach that missing context once the order lands.

Building a marketing stack agents can actually see

Agent visibility starts with structured, machine-readable product data, not with a new campaign channel.

Agents can only recommend what they can parse, which means your catalog needs consistent attributes, accurate availability, and structured pricing exposed through a feed an agent’s system can query directly.

That’s the same catalog discipline Insider One’s Eureka already requires for on-site search and merchandising. Eureka depends on structured product feeds, fed through XML, a Catalog API, or clickstream integration, plus consistent attributes and facets, to let its natural language processing correctly interpret a shopper’s intent and rank results.

If your catalog isn’t clean enough for Eureka’s on-site search to parse reliably, it isn’t clean enough for an external AI agent to parse either. Fixing catalog structure once pays off in both places.

Keep your CRM signals alive when checkout moves off-site

Even when a transaction completes through an agent, the customer still belongs to your retention program.

Preserve profile-level signals, purchase history, loyalty tier, and channel preference in your Customer Data Management system so lifecycle campaigns like replenishment or cross-sell can still trigger, regardless of where checkout actually happened.

Sync order and product data back into your customer data platform immediately after an agent-completed purchase, not on a delayed batch job

Keep loyalty and preference data addressable across channels so post-purchase flows in email, SMS, or WhatsApp still personalize correctly

Treat the agent transaction as a new data source in your unified profile, not an exception your team handles manually

For example, ECCO built personalization logic that lives centrally rather than tied to a single channel, a structure that holds up as new discovery surfaces like agents enter the mix.

Insider One’s Agent One™, built for agent-assisted shopping experiences on your own storefront, gives your team a controlled environment to test agent-driven discovery before third-party agents mediate it entirely, using the same catalog and Personalization logic your other channels already rely on.

A readiness checklist for marketing and CRM teams

Readiness comes down to three phases: audit catalog discoverability, instrument new attribution proxies, and pilot agent-initiated checkout under clear guardrails.

Each phase builds on the previous one, and skipping straight to a pilot without fixing catalog structure tends to produce agent recommendations that misrepresent price, stock, or variant availability.

Audit whether your product data is structured and complete enough for an agent to parse accurately, including price, availability, and variant detail, the same discipline Eureka already applies to on-site search

Build attribution proxies at the catalog and order layer, so a completed order without upstream browsing data still ties back to a campaign, source, or loyalty tier

Pilot agent-initiated checkout on a limited product set, comparing conversion and average order value against your standard funnel before expanding further

Set governance guardrails, spending limits, brand-safe product substitutions, and confirmation rules, so autonomous purchases still reflect the customer’s actual intent

Governance is a trust problem, not just a technical one

Delegated purchasing means a customer’s stated preference, not a marketer’s campaign, decides what an agent buys.

Brands need clear rules for substitutions, refund eligibility, and spending thresholds so an agent’s decision matches customer intent, and so a poor substitution doesn’t turn into a support ticket.

Leroy Merlin grew ecommerce revenue by coordinating journeys on Insider One’s platform to keep logic consistent across touchpoints, the same consistency governance frameworks need to extend into agent-initiated purchases.

Reviewing your Insider One setup against these four steps now is more useful than waiting for a finalized industry standard.

Conclusion

Agentic commerce doesn’t remove marketing from the purchase decision; it moves the decision point earlier, into product data, catalog structure, and stored preference. Brands that treat their catalog and customer data layer as the actual interface, not just their storefront, keep personalization and attribution intact regardless of where checkout happens. Teams preparing now spend less time reconstructing lost signals later.

To evaluate the fit of Eureka, Architect, and Customer Data Management for your use case, book a personalized demo to review your goals, data requirements, and implementation constraints with the Insider One team.

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