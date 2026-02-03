Insider One Native Integration with Shopify Markets

Insider One Announces Native Integration with Shopify Markets

Why Shopify Markets matters for global ecommerce teams

Shopify Markets allows brands to manage multiple regions, currencies, languages, and domains from a single Shopify store. For global ecommerce teams, this simplifies storefront operations, but for marketing teams, could introduce complexity across how to activate and manage customer data, product catalogs, pricing, and stock, as part of customer journeys and marketing programs.

Without a native integration between Shopify and your MarTech stack, teams often rely on manual feeds, custom scripts, or fragmented setups to align campaigns with the correct market context. This creates operational overheads and increases the risk of showing the wrong products, prices, or languages to customers throughout the customer journey.

What the Insider One and Shopify Markets native integration delivers

Insider One now integrates natively with Shopify Markets. This enables brands using Shopify Markets users to connect their multi-market setup directly to Insider One with one click – no custom workarounds or manual configurations required.

With this native integration, market structures defined in Shopify are reflected inside Insider One. Product catalogs, users, purchases, pricing, stock availability, and locales are aligned at the market level. Teams can manage all markets from a single Insider One panel while preserving the integrity of each local experience.

How market-aware data works in Insider One

Market-level catalog and locale structure

When Shopify Markets is connected, Insider One automatically creates market and locale-specific catalog structures based on the Shopify configuration. Each market and language combination is mapped consistently across products, users, and purchase data.

This structure ensures that campaigns, recommendations, and customer journeys reference the correct products, descriptions, currencies, and availability for each market, automatically.

Pricing, currency, and stock accuracy by market

Pricing and currency information are synced as defined in Shopify Markets. Stock availability is mapped per market and fulfillment setup. This helps ensure that products are promoted only where they are available and at the correct price for that region.

Temporary differences caused by exchange rate updates or storefront changes are resolved through ongoing syncs, maintaining alignment between Shopify and Insider One.

What this enables for marketing and CRM teams

Market-personalized segmentation

Teams can build segments using locale and market attributes, such as language and country combinations. This allows campaigns to target customers with the correct catalog and market context without duplicating integrations.

Localized journeys and recommendations

Journeys, email recommendations, and on-site experiences can be tailored by market. Customers see content in their language, currency, and with accurate stock availability based on their location.

These use cases are enabled by the underlying market-aware data foundation rather than manual campaign logic.



Operational benefits for global ecommerce organizations

The native integration reduces integration complexity and increases time to value by replacing manual feeds, frontend scripts, and fragile workarounds. Teams manage all markets through a single Insider One instance while maintaining clear separation between regions.

This approach supports scalability as brands expand into new markets, without reworking the core integration each time.

Who should use the Insider One x Shopify native integration?

This integration is designed for ecommerce brands operating across multiple countries and regions using Shopify Markets. It is particularly relevant for Ecommerce, CRM, Digital Marketing, and Customer Engagement teams responsible for localization, personalization, and lifecycle campaigns across global audiences. If you’re looking to scale anywhere and everywhere, then using Shopify and Insider One will help ensure your customer engagement and store can flex to fit every market.

How Insider One compares in the Shopify Markets ecosystem

Shopify Markets support is an emerging area across in the ecosystem. Other platforms, such as Klaviyo, have recently introduced similar capabilities. Insider One’s approach focuses on a native, workflow-level integration that aligns market structures directly within the platform experience, reducing operational overhead for enterprise teams.

See Insider One’s Native Integration with Shopify Markets in Action

The Insider One native integration with Shopify Markets support is available for existing customers. Once connected, Insider One can process active region-based markets and syncs catalog, user, and purchase data according to Shopify’s configuration, available from one panel, for use across your different customer touchpoints and journey orchestration..

👉 Request a personalized demo of Insider One today to learn more about setup requirements and supported use cases, speak with your Insider One team, or explore the product documentation. Insider One brings everything marketing and customer engagement teams need in one place to reach their peak potential and become unstoppable.

Get started with Insider One and Shopify Markets

Ready to get started? Find more information on the integration over in the Insider One Academy.