Enterprise marketing teams have spent years trying to solve the same problem: how to activate customer data from the warehouse without creating more copies, sync delays, operational overhead, or governance risk.

Today, that model changes.

Insider One is launching Zero Copy Segmentation, a native integration with Snowflake that lets marketing teams build and activate audiences directly from their Snowflake data, without copying or moving raw customer data into Insider One.

As organizations centralize customer and behavioral data in Snowflake, marketing activation often still depends on batch pipelines, duplicated datasets, and delayed syncs. Zero Copy Segmentation closes that gap: segmentation queries run on Snowflake, and only the resulting audience membership is stored for activation.

“We’re enabling teams to activate data directly where it lives. This reduces data movement, improves data freshness, and allows marketing to operate on the most accurate, governed data available.” – Muharrem Derinkök, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Insider One

Key takeaways:

Zero Copy Segmentation runs audience segmentation directly inside Snowflake. No raw customer data is copied into Insider One.

Only the resulting audience membership is used for activation, keeping governed data in Snowflake under its existing security model.

Marketers can define audiences in SQL or describe them in plain English and generate the query with AI.

A preview step runs the query against Snowflake before launch, so teams can confirm the audience first.

Finished segments work inside Insider One’s standard audience builder, alongside push, in-app, email, and other channels.

Why are enterprise teams moving toward warehouse-native activation?

Modern enterprise brands already centralize customer, transaction, behavioral, and product data inside cloud data warehouses like Snowflake.

But activating that data for marketing has traditionally required additional movement layers:

• ETL pipelines

• CSV exports

• Reverse ETL tools

• Replicated audience tables

• Manual sync management

The result is often fragmented customer engagement operations, stale segmentation logic, and increasing governance complexity across systems.

Zero-copy architectures are emerging as a more operationally efficient alternative because they reduce unnecessary duplication while allowing teams to activate governed data directly from the source environment.

This shift is especially relevant for:

• Enterprise ecommerce brands

• Retail organizations managing omnichannel customer data

• Customer engagement teams running real-time lifecycle programs

• Marketing operations teams focused on governance and scalability

What is Zero Copy Segmentation

Zero Copy Segmentation is a warehouse-native capability from Insider One that executes audience segmentation queries directly inside Snowflake. Instead of ingesting raw customer records, Insider One runs the segment on Snowflake and stores only the resulting audience membership, the list of users who qualify, for activation across channels.

The principle is straightforward: bring the work to the data, not the data to the work. Your governed customer records never leave Snowflake. Insider One operates as the segmentation and activation layer on top of them.

This is a fundamentally different model from traditional “copy” architectures, where data is physically extracted and replicated into each marketing tool’s own database, creating duplicate versions of the truth, sync delays, and a wider security surface to defend.

Copy architecture vs. zero-copy architecture

Most marketing platforms still use a copy model. Understanding the difference makes the value of Zero Copy Segmentation clear.

Copy architecture (push model):

Data is physically extracted from a central source and replicated into the marketing tool’s own database. Every platform maintains its own version of the truth, which introduces sync delays and data drift. Freshness depends on sync schedules. Multiple copies create a wider security surface.

Zero-copy architecture (lookup model):

Marketing tools operate directly on the central data warehouse. No raw data is physically moved or replicated. There is a single source of truth used by every tool, freshness reflects the live warehouse state, and security stays centralized in one place.

Dimension Copy architecture Zero Copy Segmentation Data movement Raw data replicated into the tool No raw data copied; segmentation runs in Snowflake Source of truth Multiple copies, prone to data drift Single source of truth in Snowflake Data freshness Subject to sync schedules Audiences reflect the latest warehouse data Security & governance Wider attack surface across copies Operates within Snowflake’s existing security model Architecture Relies on batch pipelines Fewer pipelines, less data movement to maintain

What Zero Copy Segmentation means in Insider One

With Zero Copy Segmentation, Insider One can leverage audience data connected through Snowflake without requiring additional customer data duplication into disconnected segmentation environments.

Teams can create and activate customer segments while maintaining alignment with centralized warehouse data structures and governance models.

This enables marketers to:

• Use warehouse-defined customer attributes for segmentation

• Activate audiences faster across campaigns and journeys

• Reduce operational dependency on manual data movement workflows

• Maintain more consistent audience definitions across systems

How Zero Copy Segmentation works

The Insider One native integration with Snowflake is designed to help enterprise teams activate warehouse-managed customer data directly inside Insider One workflows.

Once connected, teams can access relevant audience attributes and segmentation logic from Snowflake while continuing to orchestrate customer engagement inside Insider One.

Zero Copy Segmentation follows a guided, three-step flow inside the Insider One panel: Connection, Segmentation, and Launch.

Step 1: Connect Snowflake

Choose the Snowflake connection your segment will run on. Connections are managed centrally in Insider One’s Integration Hub, so once your data team authorizes warehouse access, marketers can reuse it across multiple segments. The connection is fixed per segment after the first save, keeping every audience tied to a known, governed source.

Step 2: Define your audience with SQL or AI

First, set a match identifier – User ID, email, or phone, so Insider One knows how to align Snowflake records with your audience.

Then define the audience itself. Technical teams can write the segment in SQL, supported by a live schema browser that surfaces the projects, datasets, tables, and columns available in Snowflake. Marketers who would rather not write SQL can describe the audience in plain English and use Generate with AI to produce the query for them.

Step 3: Preview, then launch

Before anything goes live, run a preview. Insider One executes the query against Snowflake and returns a sample of matching rows, so teams can confirm the audience is correct before committing. When it looks right, launch the segment.

Use it like any other segment

Once launched, a Zero Copy Segment becomes available inside Insider One’s standard audience builder, where it can be combined with your other segments using operators and segment groups. Teams can see estimated and exact audience counts before building a campaign – the same workflow marketers already use for push, in-app, email, and other channels. There is no separate tool to learn.

A closer look: activating a high-value segment

Consider a retail brand whose order and product data live in Snowflake. The marketing team wants to reach customers who have spent above a threshold within a specific category over the last three months.

Rather than exporting that data, the team writes a segment query in Snowflake, or describes the audience in plain English and generates it with AI by joining order and product tables and applying the spend and time-window conditions. They run a preview to confirm the matching users, then launch.

The result becomes a Zero Copy Segment that the team can drop straight into the audience builder, see the audience size for, and activate across channels. The customer records stay in Snowflake the whole time; only the qualifying audience is used for activation.

What you can build with Zero Copy Segmentation

Because segmentation runs on live Snowflake data, Zero Copy Segmentation supports use cases that depend on accuracy and governance:

Real-time behavioral targeting and personalization driven by the most current data in Snowflake.

driven by the most current data in Snowflake. AI and model-driven segmentation , including propensity and risk-based audiences, are scored inside Snowflake.

, including propensity and risk-based audiences, are scored inside Snowflake. Compliance-sensitive activation, where customer data must remain within a governed environment.

Financial services

Risk scores, propensity models, and eligibility logic often already live in Snowflake and are subject to strict governance. Zero Copy Segmentation lets financial brands activate those model-driven audiences without copying regulated data into another system.

Retail and e-commerce

Retail audiences shift by the hour. Activating directly on Snowflake means a customer’s segment reflects what they did this morning — not what a batch sync captured the night before.

Travel and hospitality

Trip status, loyalty tier, and booking data change constantly in the days before travel. Warehouse-native segmentation keeps audiences aligned with each customer’s current context.

What this enables for marketing and customer engagement teams

Faster audience activation

Marketing teams can reduce the time spent preparing and syncing audiences between systems.

Instead of waiting for repeated exports or refresh cycles, teams can activate segmentation logic tied directly to warehouse-managed customer data.

More consistent customer experiences

When audience definitions remain aligned with centralized warehouse logic, brands can reduce inconsistencies across:

• Email campaigns

• On-site personalization

• Mobile engagement

• Journey orchestration

• Recommendations and targeting workflows

This helps create more reliable cross-channel customer experiences.

Reduced operational complexity

Many enterprise organizations accumulate operational overhead from maintaining:

• Duplicate audience tables

• Sync monitoring processes

• Custom middleware

• Temporary exports

• Data reconciliation workflows

Zero Copy Segmentation helps simplify that operational model by reducing unnecessary movement between systems.

Better alignment between marketing and data teams

Warehouse-native activation models help marketing and data teams work from shared definitions and governance standards.

This can improve:

• Audience consistency

• Governance controls

• Data reliability

• Operational visibility

• Collaboration between technical and business teams

When is Zero Copy Segmentation right for you

Zero Copy Segmentation is the strongest fit when:

Snowflake is already your single source of truth for customer and behavioral data.

Data governance or residency requirements make it preferable to keep customer data in the warehouse.

Your data team has a customer model in Snowflake that marketing wants to activate without rebuilding it elsewhere.

You want to reduce the number of batch pipelines and duplicated datasets you maintain.

It is built for enterprise marketing, CRM, and growth teams who want to activate governed Snowflake data without standing up new infrastructure for every campaign.

How Zero Copy Segmentation fits into Insider One

Zero Copy Segmentation extends Insider One’s platform without changing how teams work. Campaign creation, orchestration, and reporting all stay in the same panel. The difference is architectural: governed customer data stays in Snowflake, while Insider One handles segmentation logic and cross-channel activation across email, SMS, push, web, and more.

Insider One is a customer engagement platform with orchestration and multi-channel delivery, not a data-movement tool. Zero Copy Segmentation brings warehouse-native audience building into that platform, so teams get governed Snowflake data and full activation in one place.

Warehouse-native segmentation also works with other major cloud data warehouses, including Google BigQuery, Databricks, and Amazon Redshift, so the approach fits a range of enterprise data architectures..

Getting started with Zero Copy Segmentation for Snowflake

Zero Copy Segmentation is available to Insider One customers. Setup is collaborative by design: your data team authorizes a Snowflake connection once, and your marketing team builds, previews, and launches segments from there — without rebuilding pipelines for every campaign.

👉 See it in action with request a personalized demo of Insider One

Frequently Asked Questions