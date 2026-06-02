Insider One Launches Zero Copy Segmentation with Native Snowflake integration

Chris Baldwin - VP Marketing, Brand and Communications

11 min.

Updated on 4 Jun 2026

11 min.

Enterprise marketing teams have spent years trying to solve the same problem: how to activate customer data from the warehouse without creating more copies, sync delays, operational overhead, or governance risk.

Today, that model changes.

Insider One is launching Zero Copy Segmentation, a native integration with Snowflake that lets marketing teams build and activate audiences directly from their Snowflake data, without copying or moving raw customer data into Insider One.

As organizations centralize customer and behavioral data in Snowflake, marketing activation often still depends on batch pipelines, duplicated datasets, and delayed syncs. Zero Copy Segmentation closes that gap: segmentation queries run on Snowflake, and only the resulting audience membership is stored for activation.

“We’re enabling teams to activate data directly where it lives. This reduces data movement, improves data freshness, and allows marketing to operate on the most accurate, governed data available.” – Muharrem Derinkök, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Insider One

Key takeaways:

  • Zero Copy Segmentation runs audience segmentation directly inside Snowflake. No raw customer data is copied into Insider One.
  • Only the resulting audience membership is used for activation, keeping governed data in Snowflake under its existing security model.
  • Marketers can define audiences in SQL or describe them in plain English and generate the query with AI.
  • A preview step runs the query against Snowflake before launch, so teams can confirm the audience first.
  • Finished segments work inside Insider One’s standard audience builder, alongside push, in-app, email, and other channels.

Why are enterprise teams moving toward warehouse-native activation?

Modern enterprise brands already centralize customer, transaction, behavioral, and product data inside cloud data warehouses like Snowflake.

But activating that data for marketing has traditionally required additional movement layers:
• ETL pipelines
• CSV exports
• Reverse ETL tools
• Replicated audience tables
• Manual sync management

The result is often fragmented customer engagement operations, stale segmentation logic, and increasing governance complexity across systems.

Zero-copy architectures are emerging as a more operationally efficient alternative because they reduce unnecessary duplication while allowing teams to activate governed data directly from the source environment.

This shift is especially relevant for:
• Enterprise ecommerce brands
• Retail organizations managing omnichannel customer data
• Customer engagement teams running real-time lifecycle programs
• Marketing operations teams focused on governance and scalability

What is Zero Copy Segmentation

Zero Copy Segmentation is a warehouse-native capability from Insider One that executes audience segmentation queries directly inside Snowflake. Instead of ingesting raw customer records, Insider One runs the segment on Snowflake and stores only the resulting audience membership, the list of users who qualify, for activation across channels.

The principle is straightforward: bring the work to the data, not the data to the work. Your governed customer records never leave Snowflake. Insider One operates as the segmentation and activation layer on top of them.

This is a fundamentally different model from traditional “copy” architectures, where data is physically extracted and replicated into each marketing tool’s own database, creating duplicate versions of the truth, sync delays, and a wider security surface to defend.

Copy architecture vs. zero-copy architecture

Most marketing platforms still use a copy model. Understanding the difference makes the value of Zero Copy Segmentation clear.

Copy architecture (push model):

Data is physically extracted from a central source and replicated into the marketing tool’s own database. Every platform maintains its own version of the truth, which introduces sync delays and data drift. Freshness depends on sync schedules. Multiple copies create a wider security surface.

Zero-copy architecture (lookup model):

Marketing tools operate directly on the central data warehouse. No raw data is physically moved or replicated. There is a single source of truth used by every tool, freshness reflects the live warehouse state, and security stays centralized in one place.

DimensionCopy architectureZero Copy Segmentation
Data movementRaw data replicated into the toolNo raw data copied; segmentation runs in Snowflake
Source of truthMultiple copies, prone to data driftSingle source of truth in Snowflake
Data freshnessSubject to sync schedulesAudiences reflect the latest warehouse data
Security & governanceWider attack surface across copiesOperates within Snowflake’s existing security model
ArchitectureRelies on batch pipelinesFewer pipelines, less data movement to maintain

What Zero Copy Segmentation means in Insider One

With Zero Copy Segmentation, Insider One can leverage audience data connected through Snowflake without requiring additional customer data duplication into disconnected segmentation environments.

Teams can create and activate customer segments while maintaining alignment with centralized warehouse data structures and governance models.

This enables marketers to:
• Use warehouse-defined customer attributes for segmentation
• Activate audiences faster across campaigns and journeys
• Reduce operational dependency on manual data movement workflows
• Maintain more consistent audience definitions across systems

How Zero Copy Segmentation works

The Insider One native integration with Snowflake is designed to help enterprise teams activate warehouse-managed customer data directly inside Insider One workflows.

Once connected, teams can access relevant audience attributes and segmentation logic from Snowflake while continuing to orchestrate customer engagement inside Insider One.

Zero Copy Segmentation follows a guided, three-step flow inside the Insider One panel: Connection, Segmentation, and Launch.

Step 1: Connect Snowflake

Choose the Snowflake connection your segment will run on. Connections are managed centrally in Insider One’s Integration Hub, so once your data team authorizes warehouse access, marketers can reuse it across multiple segments. The connection is fixed per segment after the first save, keeping every audience tied to a known, governed source.

Step 2: Define your audience with SQL or AI

First, set a match identifier – User ID, email, or phone, so Insider One knows how to align Snowflake records with your audience.

Then define the audience itself. Technical teams can write the segment in SQL, supported by a live schema browser that surfaces the projects, datasets, tables, and columns available in Snowflake. Marketers who would rather not write SQL can describe the audience in plain English and use Generate with AI to produce the query for them.

Step 3: Preview, then launch

Before anything goes live, run a preview. Insider One executes the query against Snowflake and returns a sample of matching rows, so teams can confirm the audience is correct before committing. When it looks right, launch the segment.

Use it like any other segment

Once launched, a Zero Copy Segment becomes available inside Insider One’s standard audience builder, where it can be combined with your other segments using operators and segment groups. Teams can see estimated and exact audience counts before building a campaign – the same workflow marketers already use for push, in-app, email, and other channels. There is no separate tool to learn.

A closer look: activating a high-value segment

Consider a retail brand whose order and product data live in Snowflake. The marketing team wants to reach customers who have spent above a threshold within a specific category over the last three months.

Rather than exporting that data, the team writes a segment query in Snowflake, or describes the audience in plain English and generates it with AI by joining order and product tables and applying the spend and time-window conditions. They run a preview to confirm the matching users, then launch.

The result becomes a Zero Copy Segment that the team can drop straight into the audience builder, see the audience size for, and activate across channels. The customer records stay in Snowflake the whole time; only the qualifying audience is used for activation.

What you can build with Zero Copy Segmentation

Because segmentation runs on live Snowflake data, Zero Copy Segmentation supports use cases that depend on accuracy and governance:

  • Real-time behavioral targeting and personalization driven by the most current data in Snowflake.
  • AI and model-driven segmentation, including propensity and risk-based audiences, are scored inside Snowflake.
  • Compliance-sensitive activation, where customer data must remain within a governed environment.

Financial services

Risk scores, propensity models, and eligibility logic often already live in Snowflake and are subject to strict governance. Zero Copy Segmentation lets financial brands activate those model-driven audiences without copying regulated data into another system.

Retail and e-commerce

Retail audiences shift by the hour. Activating directly on Snowflake means a customer’s segment reflects what they did this morning — not what a batch sync captured the night before.

Travel and hospitality

Trip status, loyalty tier, and booking data change constantly in the days before travel. Warehouse-native segmentation keeps audiences aligned with each customer’s current context.

What this enables for marketing and customer engagement teams

Faster audience activation

Marketing teams can reduce the time spent preparing and syncing audiences between systems.

Instead of waiting for repeated exports or refresh cycles, teams can activate segmentation logic tied directly to warehouse-managed customer data.

More consistent customer experiences

When audience definitions remain aligned with centralized warehouse logic, brands can reduce inconsistencies across:
• Email campaigns
• On-site personalization
• Mobile engagement
• Journey orchestration
• Recommendations and targeting workflows

This helps create more reliable cross-channel customer experiences.

Reduced operational complexity

Many enterprise organizations accumulate operational overhead from maintaining:
• Duplicate audience tables
• Sync monitoring processes
• Custom middleware
• Temporary exports
• Data reconciliation workflows

Zero Copy Segmentation helps simplify that operational model by reducing unnecessary movement between systems.

Better alignment between marketing and data teams

Warehouse-native activation models help marketing and data teams work from shared definitions and governance standards.

This can improve:
• Audience consistency
• Governance controls
• Data reliability
• Operational visibility
• Collaboration between technical and business teams

When is Zero Copy Segmentation right for you

Zero Copy Segmentation is the strongest fit when:

  • Snowflake is already your single source of truth for customer and behavioral data.
  • Data governance or residency requirements make it preferable to keep customer data in the warehouse.
  • Your data team has a customer model in Snowflake that marketing wants to activate without rebuilding it elsewhere.
  • You want to reduce the number of batch pipelines and duplicated datasets you maintain.

It is built for enterprise marketing, CRM, and growth teams who want to activate governed Snowflake data without standing up new infrastructure for every campaign.

How Zero Copy Segmentation fits into Insider One

Zero Copy Segmentation extends Insider One’s platform without changing how teams work. Campaign creation, orchestration, and reporting all stay in the same panel. The difference is architectural: governed customer data stays in Snowflake, while Insider One handles segmentation logic and cross-channel activation across email, SMS, push, web, and more.

Insider One is a customer engagement platform with orchestration and multi-channel delivery, not a data-movement tool. Zero Copy Segmentation brings warehouse-native audience building into that platform, so teams get governed Snowflake data and full activation in one place.

Warehouse-native segmentation also works with other major cloud data warehouses, including Google BigQuery, Databricks, and Amazon Redshift, so the approach fits a range of enterprise data architectures..

Getting started with Zero Copy Segmentation for Snowflake

Zero Copy Segmentation is available to Insider One customers. Setup is collaborative by design: your data team authorizes a Snowflake connection once, and your marketing team builds, previews, and launches segments from there — without rebuilding pipelines for every campaign.

👉 See it in action with request a personalized demo of Insider One 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zero Copy Segmentation for Snowflake?

Zero Copy Segmentation is an Insider One capability that runs audience segmentation queries directly inside Snowflake. Only the resulting audience membership is used for activation, raw customer data is not copied into Insider One.

Does Zero Copy Segmentation copy my customer data out of Snowflake?

No. Segmentation runs on Snowflake, and Insider One stores only the resulting audience. Your raw customer data remains in Snowflake under its existing security and permission model.

Do I need to write SQL to build a segment?

No. You can write SQL with a live schema browser for reference, or describe the audience in plain English and use Generate with AI to create the query.

Can I check a segment before launching it?

Yes. The preview step runs the query against Snowflake and returns a sample of matching rows, so you can confirm the audience before launch.

How is this different from a reverse-ETL tool?

Reverse-ETL tools focus on moving data between systems. Insider One is a customer engagement platform with orchestration and multi-channel activation. Zero Copy Segmentation adds warehouse-native audience building inside that platform.

Does it work with data warehouses other than Snowflake?

The launch integration is with Snowflake. Insider One’s warehouse-native segmentation also supports other major platforms, including Google BigQuery, Databricks, and Amazon Redshift.

Who is Zero Copy Segmentation for?

It is built for enterprise marketing, CRM, and growth teams whose customer data lives in Snowflake, particularly in financial services, retail, and travel and hospitality, where data freshness and governance matter most.

Chris Baldwin - VP Marketing, Brand and Communications

Chris is an award-winning marketing leader with more than 12 years experience in the marketing and customer experience space. As VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications, Chris is responsible for Insider One's brand strategy, and overseeing the global marketing team. Fun fact: Chris recently attended a clay-making workshop to make his own coffee cup…let's just say that he shouldn't give up the day job just yet.

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