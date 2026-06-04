Not all the data that drives great personalization lives on the user profile.

Some of the most valuable information for a campaign has nothing to do with an individual user. A flight’s cabin class and its amenities. A store’s opening hours and current local promotion. A resort’s check-in times and on-site events. This is contextual data that belongs to your business, changes often, and often shapes what relevant and accurate messaging.

Until now, bringing that data into your messaging meant workarounds, manual efforts, auditing, and editing. Lookup Tables change that.

The problem: shared data has been stuck in workarounds

Marketers have always had contextual data. Getting it into a campaign has been the hard part.

Most marketing platforms are built around user profiles and events. That makes shared, non-user data awkward to store and reuse, because the only way to use it is to copy it onto every user or every event.

To get around this, teams have leaned on profile attributes, event properties, API-based enrichment, or external sources like spreadsheets. These approaches work in the short term, but they come with real costs. Marketing teams become dependent on engineering for setup and changes. Updates feel slow and risky. Campaign setup grows more complex than it needs to be. And platform limits, like profile attribute counts and API call quotas, start to bite.

There are knock-on effects too. Storing business-critical data such as pricing rules or availability in external tools raises security and compliance concerns, which can block enterprise onboarding. And tying simple use cases to “Call an API” inside ‘Architect’ can force a one-off email or SMS into a full journey just to fetch a value, inflating usage and pushing teams toward pricing limits.

Introducing Lookup Tables by Insider One

Lookup Tables are a native way to manage shared reference data within Insider One and use it across segmentation, personalization, and journeys, without storing that data on user profiles or events.

The simplest way to picture it: Lookup Tables work like a VLOOKUP for your events and users. You maintain a table of shared metadata centrally, define a primary key, and Insider One enriches your existing data at the moment it’s used, without changing the underlying event or profile. Update the table once, and the change is reflected everywhere it’s referenced.

This is a cleaner data model and a more flexible one. Because campaigns query the lookup table directly, you no longer need to update user profiles every time the underlying business data changes. You update the table, and your segmentation and personalization stay current.

A dedicated interface, built for users of every technical level

The earlier reliance on API calls put contextual data out of reach for many marketers. Lookup Tables replace that with a dedicated UI for creating and updating both the data structure (the schema) and the data itself. Setup and ongoing management no longer require deep technical knowledge, which removes the engineering dependency that slowed teams down.

Contextual data, visible and connected

Lookup Table data is visible on the user profile, giving teams clarity on the contextual information in play and how it relates to the rest of their data in Insider One. That visibility addresses one of the biggest gaps in the old approach: knowing what data you have and how it’s connected.

Available where you already work

Lookup Tables are integrated across Dynamic Segmentation, the User Profile, Dynamic Content, and Onboarding. Personalization capabilities are enhanced across products including Architect and Email campaigns, so contextual data can flow into the experiences and journeys you’re already building.

Use it across segmentation, personalization, and journeys

Lookup Tables are designed for activation, not just storage.

In segmentation, you can filter users or events against shared metadata using the join key, for example, “users who purchased a flight where wifi = No,” or “subscribers on plans where plan type = Premium,” evaluated dynamically against the latest data.

In personalization, lookup values resolve into dynamic content at send time. Email is the highest-priority channel, where teams populate dynamic blocks with details like store hours, flight amenities, or plan allowances, and SMS, WhatsApp, and Push support lightweight personalization such as store name or service status.

In Architect, journeys can reference shared metadata directly, so “Call an API” is reserved for genuinely complex or real-time scenarios rather than simple lookups.

The benefits of Insider One Lookup Tables

For the teams that own personalization and segmentation, Lookup Tables deliver:

Simpler personalization: Enrich messages with shared metadata without duplicating it across profiles or events.

Enrich messages with shared metadata without duplicating it across profiles or events. Faster campaign execution: Update data in one place and reflect the change everywhere, no rebuilding journeys or rerunning integrations.

Update data in one place and reflect the change everywhere, no rebuilding journeys or rerunning integrations. Less technical dependency: A guided interface means marketers manage shared data without constant engineering support.

A guided interface means marketers manage shared data without constant engineering support. Safer, more reliable workflows: Business-critical data stays inside Insider One, reducing reliance on external tools.

Business-critical data stays inside Insider One, reducing reliance on external tools. Confidence before launch: Preview and validate how data appears in a campaign before sending.

Preview and validate how data appears in a campaign before sending. Room to scale: Supports advanced personalization for high-maturity teams without adding operational complexity.

Lookup Tables use cases by industry

Lookup Tables are most valuable for businesses with richer data models and more advanced personalization needs, where shared data changes often and shouldn’t live on the user profile.

Airlines and travel

Maintain a central table of flight and cabin amenities. When a customer triggers a Flight Purchased event, enrich it with details like wifi, power outlets, and seat screens, then segment (“flights where wifi = No”) or personalize (“your flight includes {{wifi}}, {{power_outlet}}, and {{seat_screen}}”).

Retail

Keep store details, like city, opening and closing times, and current local promotions, in a lookup table joined by store ID. Personalize at scale: “Your nearest store opens at {{open_time}} and closes at {{close_time}} today.”

Hospitality

Manage room amenities, resort facilities, and stay rules centrally. Segment guests by attributes like “kids friendly = Yes” and personalize check-in details: “Your hotel allows check-in from {{check_in}}.”

Telecommunications

Store a plan identifier on the profile and keep plan details, like data allowance and 5G eligibility, in a lookup table. Segment for “users eligible for 5G upgrade” and personalize: “Your current plan includes {{data_limit_gb}} GB.”

Services, events, and beyond

Notify customers of planned maintenance or outages affecting their service area, or surface event details like venue and genre for reminders and updates. The pattern extends naturally across utilities, media and subscription platforms, and multi-location businesses.

Getting started with Lookup Tables

Lookup Tables are available to Insider One customers today. The setup is collaborative by design: your data or technical team can quickly and easily define the schema and load the initial data once, via CSV upload or API. Now, whenever your team builds segments, personalize campaigns, and references that data across channels from there, without rebuilding integrations or raising an engineering ticket every time something changes.

To see Lookup Tables in action and see how they could benefit your team, request a personalized demo of Insider One or speak with your account managers.

Frequently Asked Questions