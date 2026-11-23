Summary Attributed revenue counts purchases made within a set window after someone sees or clicks a campaign. Some of those customers would have bought anyway, so the number can overstate what the campaign really did.

Incremental revenue is the revenue a campaign adds on top of what customers would have spent without it. You measure it by comparing people who received the campaign with a randomly selected holdout group that didn’t.

To calculate it, project the control group’s conversion rate and average order value onto the audience that received the campaign, then subtract that baseline from the revenue the campaign actually generated.

Email, push, SMS, and on-site campaigns need different holdout sizes and test windows, because their reach and purchase cycles differ.

Overlapping campaigns, small samples, and short test windows are the most common reasons a lift number doesn’t hold up in front of finance.

Your engagement dashboard says last quarter’s loyalty campaign drove $500,000 in revenue. Then finance asks the obvious question: how much of that would you have made without the campaign? An attribution report can’t answer that on its own, because it shows what happened after a message was sent, not what the message caused.

Incremental revenue is the extra revenue a campaign creates. You find it by comparing an audience that received the campaign with a randomly selected holdout group that received nothing.

Attributed revenue works differently: it credits a campaign for purchases made within a set window after someone sees or clicks the message, whether or not the message changed their decision. Both numbers are useful, but only incremental revenue tells you what the campaign actually added.

This guide is for lifecycle and customer relationship management (CRM) marketers, growth managers, and analytics leads who report campaign results to leadership. It covers how holdout testing works, the formulas behind it, how to adapt the test to each channel, and the mistakes that make results look better or worse than they really are.

Why attributed revenue isn’t the full picture

Attribution answers one question: did this customer buy within a set window after seeing or clicking the campaign? It doesn’t tell you whether the campaign is the reason they bought. A loyal customer who was already planning to reorder opens your email, buys two days later, and the campaign gets the credit.

Here’s how that plays out. Say a loyalty email goes to 100,000 subscribers, and the platform reports $500,000 in attributed revenue because recipients bought within seven days.

Now imagine you had held back a random group of subscribers who didn’t get the email. If that group converts at almost the same rate as the people who did, most of the $500,000 would have come in anyway. The campaign’s real contribution is only the gap between the two groups.

None of this makes customer engagement metrics like open rate, click rate, and attributed revenue useless. They’re the right tools for comparing subject lines, creative, and send times.

But they measure exposure and correlation, not cause and effect, so on their own they’re a weak basis for budget decisions. When finance asks what a campaign added, a holdout test gives you the answer.

The holdout group method, step by step

A holdout test splits an eligible audience at random into two groups. The test group receives the campaign. The control group, also called the holdout, receives nothing from it. Because the split is random, the two groups should look alike on average, so any difference in what they buy can be put down to the campaign.

If the split isn’t random, for example if you hold back your least active customers, the difference could come from who is in each group rather than from the campaign. Here’s the sequence:

Define the eligible audience and randomly assign a percentage, often 10% to 20%, to a control group that won’t receive the campaign during the test

Send the campaign to the test group and track both groups over the same fixed measurement window

At the end of the window, compare conversion rate, revenue, and average order value for each group

Calculate incremental lift and incremental revenue with the formulas below

Incremental lift compares conversion rates. If the test group converts at 4.2% and the control group at 3.6%, the absolute lift is 0.6 percentage points. As a relative lift, that’s a 16.7% improvement on the control group’s baseline (0.6 ÷ 3.6).

Incremental revenue turns that lift into money. Because the test and control groups are usually different sizes, you can’t simply subtract one group’s revenue from the other’s. Instead, estimate what the test group would have spent without the campaign, then subtract that from what it actually spent:

Incremental revenue = Test group revenue – (Test group users × Control group conversion rate × Control group average order value).

For example, say 9,000 customers received the campaign and spent $50,000 in total, while the control group converted at 3.6% with an average order value of $120. Without the campaign, you’d expect the test group to spend 9,000 × 0.036 × $120 = $38,880, so the incremental revenue is $50,000 – $38,880 = $11,120.

Insider One uses the same logic in OnSite Analytics, where variant incremental revenue is calculated as Variant Revenue – ((Variant Impressions × Control Group Conversion Rate) × Control Group Average Order Value).

In Architect, Insider One’s customer journey orchestration solution, you can build the holdout into the journey itself. Add a control group to an A/B Split element, and Architect randomly holds back the percentage of users you choose from the rest of the journey.

A/B Split analytics then show incremental conversions, conversion rate uplift, incremental revenue, and average order value uplift against that control group, so you can see what each version of the journey added.

Matching the test to your engagement channel

Reach, send frequency, and audience size vary a lot between email, push, SMS, and in-app or on-site messages, so one holdout design won’t fit every channel. A setup that works for a weekly newsletter sent to hundreds of thousands of people won’t give you a reliable answer for a small SMS campaign.

Email and push: audience-level holdout

Email and push lists are usually large, so a simple audience-level holdout works well: randomly hold back 10% to 20% of eligible recipients. Even with that split, both groups are typically big enough to show a meaningful difference within one or two sends.

SMS: smaller reach needs a bigger holdout percentage

SMS lists tend to be smaller, and every message has a cost. A 10% holdout may leave too few people in the control group to reach statistical confidence, the point where you can be reasonably sure a difference isn’t down to chance. Consider a larger holdout, such as 20% to 30%, or run the test for longer so both groups build up enough conversions.

In-app and web: session-level versus user-level splits

For in-app messages and on-site personalization, such as a homepage banner or product recommendations, you need to decide whether to split by user or by session. A user-level split keeps each person in the same group for the whole test, which makes it the better choice for measuring repeat purchases.

A session-level split assigns each visit separately, so it can suit single-visit conversion tests, but the same person can end up in both groups across visits. For Insider One Web Suite campaigns, you can review incremental revenue in OnSite Analytics and Web Templates Campaign Analytics.

Cross-channel journeys: global holdouts and geo tests

Journeys that combine email, push, and in-app messages are harder to measure with a single campaign holdout, because customers can be reached through several channels at once.

If your journeys run in Architect, the Architect Control Group, also called a global control group, holds a fixed share of your audience out of all Architect journeys so you can compare that group with everyone else.

It’s activated by the Insider One team, takes about a month to allocate users, and excludes users from journeys only, so check that single-channel campaigns aren’t reaching the holdout during the test.

For large, coordinated programs, a geo or matched-market test, where whole regions are assigned to test or control, is another way to avoid overlap.

Turning lift into a number finance will trust

A number finance will trust is one they can check. Start with the incremental revenue figure, compare it with what the campaign cost to run, and document how you got there: how the control group was selected, how long the measurement window was, and which costs you included. That gives you a return on investment (ROI) figure based on revenue the campaign actually added.

Report attributed and incremental revenue side by side rather than swapping one for the other. Attributed revenue shows how much buying activity your campaigns touched, and incremental revenue shows how much they added. Seeing both helps finance understand what each number means.

In Insider One’s OnSite Analytics, summary incremental revenue is based on unique order revenue, so when a customer sees several campaigns before buying, that purchase is counted once rather than credited to every campaign.

Measurement also works best when the journey can act on what it learns. With Winner Autoselection in an A/B Split, Architect picks the winning path based on the metric you choose, such as conversions, conversion rate, or revenue, and sends new users down that path.

Running a control group alongside it keeps a baseline in place, so you can still see the incremental revenue the winning path adds. Leroy Merlin, for example, used Architect to design AI-powered journeys that reduce navigation abandonment and trigger personalized price-drop notifications, and achieved an 8.8% increase in ecommerce revenue. That’s growth in ecommerce revenue itself, not only in revenue attributed to a campaign.

Measurement traps that skew your results

The most common trap is contamination, where the test and control groups aren’t fully separated. Another campaign running at the same time might reach control-group customers through a different channel, or a customer might land in the test group in one session and the control group in another after switching devices.

Either way, the control group no longer represents “no campaign,” and the measured lift becomes unreliable.

Sample size and timing cause the other big problems. A test window that’s too short misses customers who take longer to decide, so it undercounts real lift.

A holdout that’s too small, which is common on lower-volume channels like SMS, can produce a result that looks impressive but doesn’t pass a basic significance check. Decide on sample size and test duration before you launch, not after the results are in.

Check for other campaigns reaching the same audience during the test window

Make sure control-group members can’t re-enter the test group through another channel or device

Keep low-volume tests running until both groups are large enough to support a confident conclusion

Run a significance check before you share a lift number, not after it’s already in a deck

If a result still looks off, check the basics: the control group is set up correctly, purchase events are tracked reliably, the campaign reaches the intended audience, and the test ran long enough with enough users. Seasonality can also distort a result if the test window overlaps a sale period or holiday.

Conclusion

Attributed revenue tells you how much buying activity your campaigns touched. Incremental revenue tells you how much they added, and that’s the number that holds up in a finance review. Holdout testing gives you that number in a form finance can check, and once it becomes part of how your team works, every campaign is measured against the same baseline.

Want to see how control groups and incremental revenue reporting work in Architect? You can book a personalized demo with the Insider One team.

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