How do you build a drive-to-store strategy across digital and physical retail

At NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show Europe in Paris, Marionnaud and Insider One took the stage to break down the drive-to-store strategy running behind one of Europe’s leading beauty retailers. Not a vision deck. The journeys, the architecture, and the numbers currently live in France.

Marionnaud operates 677 stores across 8 European markets, with 374 in France, its largest, and 7 million loyalty members. The ecommerce site draws 23 million visits a year and accounts for 19% of total sales, ranking as the single biggest store in the network.

The framing that opened the session cuts through most omnichannel debate: digital or store was never the right question. What matters is whether one customer relationship holds together across both.

Why does a retail loyalty program need unified customer data

Beauty is one of the most contested categories in European retail. Prestige chains sit everywhere the customer looks. Pure players compete on price and convenience one click away. And switching costs a customer nothing.

“A consumer can find the same product in 10 different places, potentially at 10 different prices,” Marionnaud’s CRM director told the room. When price and availability are commoditized, the only defensible asset is the relationship. The brief narrows to a single question: how do you make every message count?

Two structural problems stood in the way.

Channel fragmentation. Most retailers run a patchwork of tools, strong in email, strong in push, strong in SMS, stitched together and unable to reason across the whole customer. Insider One’s regional revenue lead was blunt about how rare full coverage is: there aren’t many vendors able to operate that many channels in one place.

Online and offline as one journey. Marionnaud’s rule is that every promotion is redeemable in store or online, always aligned. That reads like a merchandising decision. In practice it’s a data problem, because store behavior and digital behavior have to live in the same customer profile.

How do omnichannel customer journeys scale across every channel

The rollout ran in three deliberate waves, each unlocked by the return on the one before it. No big bang migration, because tool replacements create friction and internal anxiety.

Wave one: the digital foundation. On-site personalization and recommendations, web push, and app push. Contained enough to prove value fast, visible enough to build confidence.

Wave two: messaging at scale. Email, SMS, and WhatsApp. WhatsApp matters more than a slide suggests. Insider One is among Meta’s leading WhatsApp partners by activation volume, live in 35 countries for 2,000 clients, with its own message content validator. That certification collapses campaign approval from as long as 15 days to roughly 15 minutes.

Wave three: wallet, retargeting, and search. Mobile wallet promotional activation, post-browse retargeting, and personalized site search that prioritizes results by stock, margin, and merchandising constraints or by individual browsing history.

The result is one platform behind nearly every way Marionnaud reaches a customer in France.

How does unified customer data power omnichannel retail

Store point-of-sale transactions, ecommerce browsing and order events, and mobile app behavior feed into a data layer that unifies identity, profiles, consent, and loyalty status, exchanged in real time through event streaming and APIs. Insider One handles segmentation, journeys, and web and app personalization, activating across email, SMS, web and app push, on-site personalization, and paid audiences. Engagement and conversion signals flow back into the data layer.

A dedicated loyalty engine still manages point calculation and voucher issuance. The long-term ambition is convergence onto a single platform, but the phased approach means nothing broke to get here.

How does Marionnaud’s retail loyalty program drive store traffic

Marionnaud’s program is points-based and long-established. Customers earn on every purchase, online or in store, and progress through Privilege, Privilege VIP, and Privilege Diamond, with an Ambassador tier for staff.

The mechanic that actually moves traffic is the loyalty cheque. Every 150 points, the equivalent of €150 spent, the customer earns a €7.50 cheque, unlocked automatically, with reminders before it expires so nobody loses what they’ve earned.

The program does exactly what it promises, automatically. That reliability is the point. It’s a historic differentiator in the French market, and it functions as one of the retailer’s most important traffic drivers, which is why flawless execution isn’t negotiable.

How does Marionnaud turn loyalty rewards into store traffic

Here’s the mechanic that turns a passive reward into a store visit.

The goal. Convert a loyalty cheque into a limited-time in-store offer.

The target. Members holding an active cheque about to expire.

The move. Temporarily raise the cheque’s value from €7.50 to €10, redeemable in store within one week. The uplift creates genuine urgency, and the short window converts intent into footfall.

The channel decision. The journey doesn’t pick a channel by rule. It routes each member to email or SMS based on channel preference and how they’ve engaged with past communications. On a recent send, 233,716 members entered the journey and the split came out at 139,947 SMS and 93,769 email. No one wrote that ratio. The data decided it.

Response and conversion rates on this journey rank among the strongest in the program.

What do full-funnel omnichannel customer journeys look like

The voucher engine sits inside a complete lifecycle rather than a campaign calendar. Every stage runs live, at the same time, across channels.

Activation. Welcome and birthday.

Welcome and birthday. Discovery. Wishlist reminders and in-store animation invitations.

Wishlist reminders and in-store animation invitations. Conversion. Browse abandonment, cart abandonment, price drop, back in stock, back in stock from wishlist, and predictive voucher reminders.

Browse abandonment, cart abandonment, price drop, back in stock, back in stock from wishlist, and predictive voucher reminders. Post-purchase. Thank-you messaging that opens the next category.

Thank-you messaging that opens the next category. Loyalty. Cheque issuance, tier changes, point reminders, and voucher reminders.

Cheque issuance, tier changes, point reminders, and voucher reminders. Retention. Replenishment timed to when a product is likely running out.

Replenishment timed to when a product is likely running out. Re-activation. Anti-churn.

None of these are separate scenarios running in silos. It’s one lifecycle designed to carry a customer through their entire relationship with the brand.

How can behavioral data turn a price drop into revenue

This journey runs on the thinnest possible behavioral trigger. A customer views a product page more than twice in 30 days and does nothing else. No add to cart, no purchase. When that product’s price drops, they hear about it: “Pssst, the price dropped.”

Live since July, it became one of the strongest performers in the program within two months.

Describing it makes it sound easy. Building it isn’t. Execution requires access to the product information system, live stock status from order management, and the full product visual library, since a single email variant can carry nearly as many versions as it has products. These are systems that were rarely designed to be reached from the outside, and the APIs often don’t exist. Real hyper-personalization is a data engineering problem before it’s a marketing one.

Geofencing: turning a reopening into booked appointments

Marionnaud runs in-store beauty institutes, a genuine differentiator that many customers don’t yet associate with the brand.

When an institute reopens, members near that store receive a WhatsApp message on reopening day with the address, a personal note from the local team, and a direct “book now” call to action. They reply and book a treatment inside the conversation. Highly targeted, and it puts a service that’s hard to explain in a banner in front of exactly the people who can walk to it.

How can AI decisioning drive the second purchase?

One of Marionnaud’s core CRM objectives is triggering the second purchase.

The lever is the thank-you message sent immediately after checkout. It carries the customer’s current points balance and their progress toward the next €7.50 cheque, alongside a personalized product block recommending the category the data indicates they have the strongest affinity for. Cross-sell and loyalty progression in one message.

Events: a moment that brings it together

Marionnaud runs frequent in-store activations with partner houses around product launches. Members are invited directly on WhatsApp, confirm in a single reply, then receive date, time, and address, followed by a reminder before the event.

Simple on the customer’s side. Behind it, the same loyalty and purchase data deciding who gets invited.

What can retailers learn from Marionnaud’s drive-to-store strategy

Treat CRM as infrastructure. It isn’t a campaign tool. It’s what customers trust you to get right, every time, and it has to flow from the overall brand and retail strategy rather than sit beside it.

Build the architecture first. The lifecycle only works because the data underneath is unified. Journeys are the visible layer. The integration work is what makes them possible.

Let data decide the channel. Stop guessing which channel a customer prefers. The decisioning, segmentation, and scoring capabilities available today outperform intuition, which means removing gut feeling from the decision and replacing it with evidence.

Or, as Marionnaud’s CRM director put it: “CRM execution is the keystone of this company, because in the end, it’s all about trust.”

How does Insider One power drive-to-store strategies with data and AI

Marionnaud’s drive-to-store engine works because the pieces aren’t separate purchases. Insider One brings unified customer data, AI decisioning, personalization, cross-channel orchestration, and measurement together in one platform, which removes the integration work and manual effort that usually stands between a good journey idea and a live journey.

Unified customer data. Online and offline behavior, including store and point-of-sale activity, resolved into a single profile per customer with loyalty status and consent attached.

Online and offline behavior, including store and point-of-sale activity, resolved into a single profile per customer with loyalty status and consent attached. AI decisioning. Predictive segments, channel and send-time selection per individual, and automatic variant learning from live signals rather than a single post-hoc winner.

Predictive segments, channel and send-time selection per individual, and automatic variant learning from live signals rather than a single post-hoc winner. Personalized recommendations. Product and category recommendations driven by individual affinity, on site, in app, in search, and inside messages.

Product and category recommendations driven by individual affinity, on site, in app, in search, and inside messages. Multi-channel journey orchestration. Email, SMS, WhatsApp, push, wallet, and on-site experiences in one journey, with marketing pressure managed across all of them.

Email, SMS, WhatsApp, push, wallet, and on-site experiences in one journey, with marketing pressure managed across all of them. Behavioral analytics. Funnels, flows, and cohorts to measure what the journeys actually changed.

If you’re serious about turning loyalty into store traffic like Marionnaud, request a demo of Insider One and map your first use case to a stack that can actually launch it.