Summary

Insider One delivers higher and faster ecommerce conversion impact through a unified CDP, AI, search, and journey orchestration stack where all signals instantly inform personalization. Bloomreach has strong search and commerce capabilities, but its multi-product structure requires integration between Discovery and Engagement, meaning conversion-driving signals like search behavior don’t natively flow across the full journey stack.

For retail and ecommerce teams, conversion rate is the metric that ties everything together. Traffic, personalization, search, and journey orchestration only matter if they turn browsers into buyers. The platform powering that conversion engine has a direct line to revenue, average order value, and customer lifetime value.

Insider One and Bloomreach are two of the most commonly evaluated platforms for retail conversion. The feature lists look similar at a glance. The architecture is fundamentally different, and in conversion, architecture is everything.

Platform positioning for retail at a glance

Insider One is an AI-native customer engagement platform that combines a native Unified Customer Database, Sirius AI, Agent One™, personalization, journey orchestration and 12+ channels, including Eureka Search, in one workspace on one codebase. Every signal from search, messaging, on-site behavior, and agent conversations flows into the same customer profile and informs every subsequent interaction. Retailers run the full conversion stack from a single canvas.

Bloomreach is a Commerce Experience Cloud comprising three separately licensed products: Engagement (marketing automation), Discovery (site search and merchandising), and Clarity (conversational shopping). Bloomreach has been investing in unifying the experience across these products through Data Hub, unified login, and unified catalog management.

However, they remain separately priced and contracted, and connecting Discovery and Engagement requires an integration step, and search behavioral signals do not automatically update the Engagement profile to inform outbound messaging.

Site search and product discovery: The architecture that changes everything

Site search is where many retail conversion stories start. It is also where the structural difference between Insider One and Bloomreach matters most.

Insider One’s Eureka Search is natively connected to the same CDP that powers every other channel. When a shopper searches for a product, those signals immediately update their engagement profile, which then personalizes the next email, push notification, WhatsApp message, and on-site experience automatically.

Eureka supports true 1:1 affinity personalization across multiple product attributes, A/B testing for merchandising strategies, facet merchandising control, and category page analytics that directly attribute conversion lift to search changes. Shopify Product Metaobjects are supported natively for automatic catalog sync.

Bloomreach Discovery is purpose-built for commerce search and was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery. Its search capabilities are deep, and verified results are strong, Level Nine Sports reported a 23.4% increase in conversion rate and a 29.7% decrease in search exits. Bloomreach has introduced a Data Hub layer to unify catalog and event data across its products.

However, Discovery and Engagement remain separately priced and licensed. Bloomreach is actively investing in personalization capabilities within Discovery. The integration gap that remains is at the orchestration layer: search behavioral signals do not automatically update the Engagement profile, meaning what a customer does in search does not natively inform the next outbound message without additional configuration.

In contrast, Insider One’s Eureka Search runs on the same native CDP as every other channel, search signals update the customer profile instantly with no integration step.

The practical consequence: in Bloomreach, connecting search signals to outbound journey decisions requires integration work across separately licensed products. In Insider One, it is native, built on the same data layer from the start, with search signals informing outbound decisions automatically.

AI-powered personalization for the storefront

Both platforms treat AI as a conversion driver, not an add-on.

Insider One AI™ combines generative, predictive, and agentic intelligence across the full conversion stack:

Smart Recommender — strategies including bought-together, user-based, and most-valuable-products, combining product attributes with individual affinity to auto-optimize for engagement and conversions

Reusable Recommendations Strategies — reuse best-performing algorithms across campaigns without repeated setup

Segment Size Trends — visualize audience behavior to identify conversion growth opportunities

Shopify Markets Integration — automatic catalog sync for personalized recommendations and search across regions

AI personalization activates automatically — no BI expert, no Jinja code, no agency required for everyday use cases

Bloomreach’s Loomi AI is explicitly trained on commerce signals, AutoSegments for high-value segment discovery, purchase probability and churn predictions, optimal send-time optimization, and contextual personalization. These are genuine capabilities.

However, setting up affinity models and predictions in Bloomreach typically requires a data scientist or BI expert. Customers who configure these incorrectly often report difficulty diagnosing validation errors and may need an agency to resolve them. Insider One’s affinity personalization is built in and activates automatically across all channels without expert configuration.

Conversational shopping and AI agents

Both platforms now include AI shopping agents.

Insider One’s Shopping Agent, part of Agent One™, engages shoppers in real time across web, WhatsApp, and Instagram. It guides product discovery, handles comparisons, checks size availability, and builds purchase confidence.

Critically, it is powered by the same CDP as every other Insider One channel, so conversational signals flow directly back into segmentation, personalization, and outbound journeys, making every future interaction smarter. The Support Agent handles post-purchase queries autonomously in 100+ languages. Both agents share one platform, one data layer, and one support relationship.

Bloomreach Clarity is its conversational shopping agent, with early customers reporting an average 9% increase in conversion rate. Clarity is currently available on web only. WhatsApp deployment is listed on Bloomreach’s stated 2026 roadmap, but is not yet a live capability.

Clarity also does not handle support use cases, Bloomreach’s own documentation explicitly states it is a shopping assistant only. Teams needing both conversational commerce and post-purchase support require a separate solution for the latter.

A further distinction: Insider One’s Shopping Agent is natively powered by the same Unified Customer Database as every other channel. Every conversation immediately updates the customer’s engagement profile, informing the next email, push notification, or WhatsApp message automatically, with no integration work.

Bloomreach Clarity’s conversational signals require additional configuration to feed back into Engagement campaigns, unlike Insider One, where agent data flows into the shared CDP automatically. Insider One’s Agent One™ handles both shopping and support across web, WhatsApp, and Instagram today.

Conversion channels: Coverage and triggers

Conversion rarely happens on a single channel. It compounds across search, email, web, app, SMS, WhatsApp, and push.

Insider One natively supports 12+ channels including Web, Email, Mobile App, WhatsApp, SMS and RCS, Web Push, and Site Search, plus price-drop and back-in-stock triggers that fire automatically when product data changes for intent-signalling shoppers.

Bloomreach Engagement covers 13+ channels including email, SMS, mobile push, in-app messages, browser push, App Inbox, and weblayers. It does not natively support geo-based triggers, weather triggers, or page-type triggers. Bloomreach Engagement supports WhatsApp for campaign messaging, but Clarity, its conversational agent, is currently web-only. Site search flows through Discovery as a separate platform with separate implementation and licensing.

Real-World Conversion Results

Insider One retail case studies include:

Adidas: 259% increase in CVR, 18.8% more revenue per user, 42% higher profitability from returning users

MAC Cosmetics: 25% increase in customer lifetime value, 17x ROI

Slazenger: 49x ROI in 8 weeks, 700% increase in customer acquisition

ECCO: 72x ROI in 12 months

L’Occitane: 27% AOV lift after switching from Adobe

New Balance: 35% increase in repeat purchase rate after switching from Emarsys

Bloomreach retail case studies include:

Level Nine Sports: 23.4% increase in conversion rate, 42% lift in post-search time on site

Interflora: 25% lift in AOV, £24.17 increase in revenue per visitor, 9.6 percentage point increase in conversion rate

Woolworths Metro60: 7-week implementation, 25M+ customer events processed, 200K+ personalized communications in first 3 months

Bloomreach’s strongest case studies are search-led, and that reflects where its architecture is genuinely strong. Insider One’s results span the full conversion stack: web personalization, search, product recommendations, omnichannel messaging, and conversational agents working together from one data layer. That unified architecture is why Insider One’s ROI multiples tend to be higher and faster.

The verdict for retail & ecommerce conversion

For retail and ecommerce teams that need search and engagement to drive conversion together, which is the vast majority of enterprise retail programs, Insider One is the stronger platform. Eureka Search is natively connected to the CDP, so search signals instantly inform personalization across every other channel.

There is no integration project, no data duplication, and no integration step required to connect search signals to outbound decisions. Every channel, every agent, and every recommendation runs on the same data layer and can be orchestrated from the same canvas.

Bloomreach Discovery is a capable search product with genuine depth in merchandising, and its verified case studies are real. But connecting its search signals to outbound Engagement campaigns requires integration work across separately licensed products, and search behavioral data does not automatically inform journey decisions. Teams implementing both are investing in two products and a connection layer, not a natively unified stack.

Retail brands across fashion, beauty, sports, footwear, and home goods have moved to Insider One specifically for this unified conversion architecture. To see what it would look like for your catalog and channels, book a personalized demo.