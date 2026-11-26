The future of retail is being shaped by two major shifts: technology consolidation and the rise of Agentic AI. As retailers face growing pressure to deliver personalized customer experiences while improving operational efficiency, fragmented technology stacks and disconnected data are becoming harder to sustain.

At the Women in Retail Leadership Summit in Amelia Island, Florida, on April 28, 2025, Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO of Insider One, joined Courtney Trevino, COO and CFO of BRUCE BOLT, to discuss how ambitious retail brands are responding to these challenges.

Their conversation explored how retailers can simplify their operations, unify customer data, and use AI to create more connected customer journeys. It also highlighted how the shift from traditional automation to Agentic AI is changing the way brands engage customers and manage growth.

For Hande, the discussion reinforced an important point: retailers need more than additional marketing tools. They need connected technology that helps teams make better decisions, act faster, and scale without adding unnecessary complexity.

Here are the key takeaways from Hande and Courtney’s conversation about the future of retail.

Why retail brands are consolidating their technology stacks

As retail businesses grow, their marketing technology often grows with them. Brands add tools to manage email, SMS, website personalization, and other customer touchpoints. While each platform may serve a specific purpose, managing multiple disconnected systems can create new challenges.

During the summit, Courtney shared how BRUCE BOLT experienced this firsthand. The premium baseball gear brand had built a marketing technology stack that included Klaviyo for email, Postscript for SMS, and a separate provider for on-site personalization.

Although each tool handled its individual function, the systems operated in silos. Customer data was fragmented, teams had to work across multiple platforms, and customer experiences lacked consistency.

“It became unmanageable,” Courtney explained. “A customer might receive a perfectly crafted email, but their SMS journey would tell a completely different story. And the website experience was entirely disconnected. Nothing was integrated.”

For BRUCE BOLT, the challenge went beyond operational inefficiency. Disconnected tools made it harder to understand customer behavior across touchpoints and identify opportunities to improve the customer journey.

Courtney described the team’s objective as moving away from managing individual tools toward managing the entire customer journey.

“We didn’t want three different tools to figure out what a customer did last; we wanted one,” she shared. “We weren’t managing customer journeys; we were simply managing tools.”

The team wanted consistency, speed, and consolidation through a platform that could connect customer data and support coordinated engagement across channels.

This reflects a broader challenge for growing retailers. As customer expectations increase, adding more tools does not necessarily improve the customer experience. A more connected technology foundation can help teams reduce complexity and focus on activities that contribute to business growth.

How BRUCE BOLT is scaling with a unified customer engagement platform

BRUCE BOLT is a family-owned premium baseball gear brand founded in 2017 by Bear, who was 16 at the time. The company began with a vision to create the perfect batting glove and grew into a rapidly expanding brand with plans to enter additional sports categories.

Courtney Trevino joined as the company’s first official hire and helped build the operational infrastructure needed to support its growth. Her responsibilities included scaling operations, developing logistics, and helping the business expand while preserving its founder-led culture.

As BRUCE BOLT grew, the complexity of its marketing technology became increasingly difficult to manage. The team needed a solution that could support more products, more customer interactions, and additional growth without multiplying operational challenges.

After evaluating how Insider One could unify customer data and coordinate customer journeys, BRUCE BOLT chose the platform to consolidate its engagement technology.

With Insider One, the team can use customer data to support segmentation, personalization, and coordinated journeys across email, SMS, and web. The platform also enables brands to personalize experiences for known and anonymous visitors, helping create more relevant interactions across the customer lifecycle.

For BRUCE BOLT, one significant opportunity was customer retention. The company had identified a 220-day window between a customer’s first and second glove purchases, with 70% of customers not returning for a second purchase.

These figures highlighted an opportunity to improve repeat purchasing by better understanding customer behavior and delivering more relevant experiences between transactions.

Courtney also explained why personalization would become increasingly important as the business expanded into new categories.

“With 3,500 active SKUs, personalization at scale isn’t optional. It’s critical,” she explained. “Insider’s CDP helps us achieve that. It’s the backbone of how we increase lifetime value and drive smarter marketing.”

For Hande, BRUCE BOLT illustrates how technology consolidation can create a stronger foundation for growth. When customer data, engagement channels, and decision-making are better connected, retailers can spend less time managing disconnected tools and more time improving customer experiences.

Why the right technology partner matters

Technology consolidation is not simply about reducing the number of platforms a business uses. The goal is to build an infrastructure that supports current needs while adapting to future growth.

For ambitious retailers, this means choosing technology that can connect data across touchpoints, coordinate engagement, and help teams act on customer insights without unnecessary operational friction.

BRUCE BOLT needed a platform that could support its expanding product catalog, new category launches, and customer engagement requirements. A consolidated solution offered a way to simplify execution while creating more opportunities for personalized marketing.

The benefits extend beyond marketing teams. When customer data and engagement workflows are connected, teams can develop a more consistent understanding of customer behavior and coordinate their actions around shared goals.

Hande’s perspective is that the right technology partner should help businesses grow without forcing them to continually rebuild their infrastructure as their needs change.

For retailers, this makes technology consolidation a strategic decision rather than simply an operational one. The right foundation can help teams respond more quickly to changing customer expectations, improve efficiency, and support sustainable growth.

How Agentic AI is changing customer engagement

While technology consolidation was a central theme at the summit, the conversation also explored a broader transformation: the shift from traditional AI tools toward Agentic AI.

Generative AI has made it easier for marketers to create content, analyze information, and automate repetitive tasks. These capabilities can improve productivity and free teams to focus on more strategic work.

However, Hande highlighted a distinction between using AI to complete individual tasks and using AI agents to take action toward a defined outcome.

Traditional generative AI generally responds to user instructions. Agentic AI can go further by interpreting goals, assessing context, and taking actions within the boundaries of its design and permissions.

For retailers, this shift creates opportunities to make customer engagement more responsive. Rather than relying entirely on manually configured campaigns and static recommendations, brands can use AI-powered systems to help identify customer needs and determine relevant next steps.

At the summit, Hande introduced Agent One, Insider One’s suite of purpose-built AI agents designed to support customer engagement and help businesses automate actions across customer interactions.

“These agents don’t just lighten the workload,” Hande explained to the audience. “They multiply your team’s capacity, taking autonomous actions.”

The distinction is important. The value of Agentic AI is not limited to producing insights or completing repetitive tasks. Its potential lies in helping businesses translate information into actions that support customer and business outcomes.

For retailers operating at scale, this could mean identifying relevant next steps, supporting personalized product discovery, and reducing the manual work required to coordinate customer engagement.

How AI-powered personalization improves product discovery

One example Hande highlighted was Insider One’s Shopping Agent, designed to improve product discovery by helping shoppers find relevant products based on their needs and context.

Traditional product discovery often relies on search bars, filters, and standard recommendation modules. These tools can be useful, but they may not always provide the guidance shoppers need when browsing a large catalog.

An AI-powered Shopping Agent can offer a more conversational and contextual experience, helping customers narrow down their options and discover products that better match their preferences.

For a retailer such as BRUCE BOLT, which manages thousands of active SKUs and plans to expand into additional sports categories, making product discovery more relevant can become increasingly important.

The opportunity is to help customers navigate product choices more easily while supporting a more personalized shopping experience.

Agentic AI can also support broader customer engagement beyond the storefront. By connecting customer data with relevant actions, AI agents can help retailers coordinate experiences and reduce the manual effort involved in managing complex engagement workflows.

The goal is not simply to introduce more AI into the technology stack. It is to use AI in ways that help customers find what they need and help businesses operate more effectively.

The future of retail is autonomous and connected

The discussions at the Women in Retail Leadership Summit highlighted how quickly retail technology is evolving. Consolidation, connected customer data, and Agentic AI are increasingly interconnected priorities for brands looking to scale efficiently.

BRUCE BOLT’s experience demonstrates why retailers need to move beyond fragmented tools. As the business expanded, disconnected platforms created operational complexity and made it harder to deliver consistent customer experiences. Consolidating its technology created a more connected foundation for personalization and growth.

For Hande, the next stage of retail transformation involves combining this connected foundation with AI that can help teams move from insights to action.

Insider One is developing its platform around this direction, bringing together customer data, engagement orchestration, and AI capabilities to help brands deliver more relevant experiences across customer touchpoints.

As retailers evaluate their next stage of growth, three priorities stand out:

Consolidate disconnected technology: Build a more connected foundation for customer data and engagement.

Build a more connected foundation for customer data and engagement. Personalize customer journeys: Use customer insights to make interactions more relevant across channels.

Use customer insights to make interactions more relevant across channels. Apply Agentic AI to meaningful outcomes: Focus on AI capabilities that help teams act more efficiently and improve customer experiences.

The retailers that bring these priorities together will be better positioned to adapt as customer expectations and technology continue to evolve.

The future of retail will not be defined by how many tools a brand adopts. It will depend on how effectively those tools work together to support customers, empower teams, and create sustainable growth.

Is your retail business ready to move beyond fragmented technology and explore Agentic AI for customer engagement?

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