“Being #2 sucks.”

André Agassi’s words capture the competitive drive to succeed, but his journey offers a lesson that extends beyond winning. Success is also about how people respond when things do not go their way.

What if success were measured not only by the heights people reach, but also by the challenges they overcome?

That question stayed with Hande Cilingir, CEO of Insider One, after her conversation with Agassi, the former world No. 1 and Grand Slam tennis champion. His career brought extraordinary success, but it also involved personal struggles, setbacks, and the difficult process of rebuilding.

What stood out to Hande was not simply Agassi’s success on the court, but his honesty about failure, pressure, and reinvention. His experiences offered valuable lessons for entrepreneurs building companies, leading teams, and making difficult decisions.

At Insider One, Hande and her team understand that growth requires embracing discomfort, choosing long-term vision over short-term validation, and building for impact rather than appearances. Agassi’s reflections reinforced several principles that have shaped Hande’s approach to leadership.

Here are six lessons from their conversation that continue to offer valuable perspectives on leadership and growth.

1. Resilience begins where certainty ends

Agassi’s career demonstrates that setbacks do not have to define the outcome. After reaching world No. 1, he went through a difficult period in which injuries and personal struggles contributed to a dramatic decline in his ranking.

Reflecting on that time, Agassi said, “When I was number one, I was probably the worst version of myself. When I was 140, I was the best. People just hadn’t seen it yet.”

His observation highlights an important distinction between external recognition and personal growth. Even when his ranking suggested he was struggling, Agassi believed he was becoming a better version of himself.

Rather than allowing his position to define him, Agassi focused on improvement and asked himself a simple question: Can I be better than I am today?

Hande sees this mindset as equally important in business. Building a company rarely follows a straight path. There are periods when progress slows, plans fail, and decisions become difficult. During those moments, external expectations can easily become the primary measure of success.

As CEO of Insider One, Hande has faced challenges that required perseverance and the confidence to keep moving forward. Those experiences reinforced her belief that progress often begins with the decision not to quit.

Resilience is not about avoiding failure. It is about learning from setbacks, rebuilding with purpose, and continuing to improve when the path ahead is unclear.

2. Pressure is a perspective

During their conversation, Agassi spoke about the importance of focusing on what is within one’s control. In competitive tennis, preparation and mindset matter even when the final outcome remains uncertain.

“You can’t control outcomes. You can’t control what others expect of you. But you can control how you respond, how you prepare, how you show up,” Agassi explained.

He also shared a practical observation about pressure: “Business is easy. People are complicated. Pressure is really a perspective. The only thing you can do is control your controllables.”

Hande found this particularly relevant to leadership. As a business leader, she cannot control every market shift, customer response, or external expectation. However, she can control how she prepares, makes decisions, supports her team, and responds when circumstances change.

When a business is working toward ambitious goals, it is easy to become consumed by metrics and outcomes. Focusing too much on factors outside a leader’s control can distract from the actions that will make a real difference.

Agassi’s perspective reinforced Hande’s belief in focusing on preparation, consistency, and the quality of decisions rather than becoming overwhelmed by uncertainty.

Leaders cannot always choose the circumstances they face, but they can choose how they respond to them.

3. Success is a daily practice

Agassi’s comeback was not built on one defining moment. It was the result of repeated decisions, consistent effort, and the daily work required to improve.

He described success through the choices people make in the moments that shape them: “Success is how we choose to live in the moments that make us better. As long as I could say yes to that, I knew I was going in the right direction.”

This idea resonates with Hande’s experience of building a business. Leadership rarely offers a single moment when everything suddenly falls into place. Progress comes from the decisions leaders make every day, including the difficult ones that may go unnoticed.

It can mean addressing a problem before it grows, preparing carefully for an important decision, listening to feedback, or improving a process that already works.

Hande believes sustainable growth comes from these small, consistent actions. Results may not be visible immediately, but the habits a team builds determine what becomes possible over time.

Agassi’s experience reinforces an important principle: growth is not one achievement. It is the result of choices made consistently, especially when nobody is watching.

4. Compete with yourself, not your past

One of Agassi’s most memorable observations was about staying focused on the present.

“The best way to the finish line is always the next point. If the last point interferes with the one in front of you, it only pushes the finish line further away,” he explained.

In tennis, every point creates a new opportunity. Dwelling on a mistake can affect the next one, just as becoming too focused on the final result can distract a player from what needs to happen now.

The same principle applies to business. Leaders must learn from past decisions and prepare for future challenges, but neither should prevent them from addressing the present effectively.

For Hande, leading a fast-growing company means balancing reflection with forward momentum. It can be tempting to revisit decisions that did not work or focus constantly on the next milestone. While reflection and planning are essential, progress also depends on giving attention to the work in front of the team.

This lesson is not about ignoring the past or abandoning long-term goals. It is about learning from experience without allowing it to control the next decision.

Leaders can acknowledge what went wrong, prepare for future challenges, and still focus on the opportunity in front of them.

5. Trust is the glue

When Agassi reflected on what helped him rebuild his career, he emphasized the importance of trust.

“Knowing and believing are in the head. But trust is in the heart and in the application. Trust was the glue that held it all together,” Agassi said.

His distinction between believing and trusting highlights an important leadership principle. Knowing what needs to be done is one thing. Having the confidence to act, particularly when the outcome is uncertain, is another.

In a growing business, there is rarely a perfect answer to every question. Leaders must make decisions with incomplete information, empower people to take responsibility, and keep moving even when the outcome is not guaranteed.

At Insider One, Hande has seen how trust in the product, the people, and the progress being made can help the company navigate uncertainty and achieve breakthroughs.

For Hande, trust is not simply about believing that things will work out. It means creating an environment where people can take ownership, make decisions, and work together toward a shared goal.

Trust helps teams move faster, navigate uncertainty, and maintain momentum without needing every detail to be settled in advance.

6. Purpose isn’t found. It’s chosen

Agassi’s journey extends beyond tennis. His experiences also led him to focus on education, turning personal challenges into a commitment to helping others.

“I spent so long frustrated at my lack of choice, only to realize that control is an illusion. But that doesn’t mean you can’t choose your life,” he reflected.

His words highlight a distinction that Hande considers important: people cannot control every circumstance, but they can choose what they do with their experiences and what they decide to contribute.

Agassi’s education work reflects this principle. He has sought to create lasting impact by developing initiatives that can support students beyond individual acts of assistance.

“Philanthropy doesn’t scale. So I built something that could,” Agassi said, describing his approach to creating impact through education.

For Hande, the lesson is that good intentions are only the beginning. Lasting impact requires a clear purpose and a way to translate that purpose into action.

This principle also influences how Hande and her team approach customer engagement at Insider One. Businesses need to solve meaningful problems and build systems that deliver value consistently, rather than relying on isolated efforts.

Insider One’s AI-powered customer engagement platform helps brands create more personalized, connected experiences across customer touchpoints. The goal is to help businesses build stronger customer relationships through relevant interactions that deliver value over time.

Purpose should be reflected in the problems businesses choose to solve, the decisions they make, and the impact they work to create. It is not just something to talk about. It must be built into how an organization operates.

The courage to be better

As Hande reflected on her conversation with Agassi, one final thought stood out:

“We can live with loss. We can live with failure. What we can’t live with is regret,” Agassi said.

His words capture the relationship between failure, growth, and the choices people make. Success is not measured only by titles, rankings, or business milestones. It is also shaped by how people respond when things get difficult, whether they continue to learn, and whether their decisions reflect what matters to them.

For Hande, leadership is not about having every answer or getting every decision right. It is about showing up with clarity, courage, and a willingness to improve.

Agassi’s journey serves as a reminder that the real game is not just played on the court. It is played within, through the choices people make, the setbacks they overcome, and the purpose they choose to pursue.

What is your favorite takeaway from Agassi’s journey? Share your thoughts.

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