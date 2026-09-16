Summary Guided Autonomy, not full automation, is the model shoppers trust: let agents narrow choices and act on known data, then step back as stakes rise

A conversion-ready shopping agent needs live catalog data, session behavior, and order history in one place, not a bolted-on chatbot script

Build escalation triggers, like high-value carts or frustrated sentiment, that decide when conversation should hand off to checkout or a human

Deflection rate alone hides whether an agent builds trust; pair it with conversion, average order value (AOV), and escalation-rate tracking

Agentic search and AI-chat referrals are becoming a distinct entry point in the funnel and deserve their own attribution tags

AI agents turn browsers into buyers by doing something narrower than full automation. They ask a clarifying question, filter a catalog down to a handful of relevant options, and act on what they already know about a shopper’s cart or order history, then step back once the decision carries real financial or emotional weight. That’s conversational shopping in practice: a system built on artificial intelligence (AI) that reads context and adjusts how much control it takes, rather than a chatbot reciting a script of frequently asked questions.

For Insider One, conversational shopping can combine shopping assistance with unified customer and product data, AI recommendations, product discovery, and cross-channel activation in one growth platform. This matters for customer experience (CX), ecommerce, and lifecycle marketing leaders who are past the pilot stage and into scaling decisions. Many shoppers may be open to AI guidance for browsing and comparison, while their willingness to let an agent make the final purchase decision should be validated through each retailer’s own research and customer behavior.

That gap is the design problem this article addresses. You’ll learn where agent autonomy should stop, what data and actions actually drive revenue, how to design the handoff to checkout or a human, and which metrics prove an agent is building trust instead of just deflecting contacts.

Why shoppers want AI guidance, not AI decisions

Shoppers want an assistant, not a proxy buyer. Many are comfortable using AI-powered tools to browse, compare, and narrow down choices, but far fewer are ready to let an agent make the final purchase decision on their behalf. That gap should set the boundaries of what any shopping agent is designed to do.

An agent that tries to close the sale on its own, without checkpoints, is solving the wrong problem. Its job is to compress a large catalog into a short, relevant set of options and to act on data the shopper has already given, like past orders or items left in a cart, so the remaining decision feels smaller and easier to make with confidence.

This is the core of what we call Guided Autonomy: the agent narrows, informs, and acts on low-stakes tasks, while the shopper keeps the final say as the decision gets bigger. In practice, that means:

Filtering hundreds of similar products down to three or four genuine contenders based on stated preferences

Answering comparison and policy questions instantly instead of forcing a search through help pages

Updating a cart or applying a saved preference without requiring a full manual checkout restart

Flagging its own confidence level so shoppers know when a suggestion is a strong match versus a rough guess

Retailers experimenting with AI shopping agents should test whether this narrower scope creates more confidence and progression from browsing to buying than full checkout automation.

What a conversion-ready conversational agent actually needs

A shopping agent is only as good as the data it can see in the moment a shopper asks a question. Generic answers, the kind that feel like they came from a static frequently asked questions page, are the fastest way to lose a shopper’s trust in the first exchange. Conversion-ready agents run on a real-time data layer, not a knowledge base written once and forgotten.

The data layer: catalog, session, and order history

At minimum, the agent needs access to current product catalog and inventory signals where those signals are made available through connected commerce and catalog integrations, helping reduce recommendations for unavailable or incorrectly priced items. It also needs session behavior, meaning what the shopper has already viewed, filtered, or added to cart in this visit, and order history, so returning customers get continuity instead of starting from zero every time.

This is what a unified customer data platform (CDP) is built to solve, pulling these signals into one place instead of leaving them scattered across a commerce platform, a support tool, and an analytics dashboard. In Insider One, user attributes, events, and product data can be ingested through SDKs or APIs to build unified profiles and support personalization across channels.

Data alone doesn’t move revenue. Where supported by the connected commerce stack, data integrations, and permissions, the agent can be designed to support actions such as updating a cart, surfacing a relevant cross-sell, or answering shipping and returns questions from approved policy data.

Braun provides a relevant Insider One success-story example for teams assessing how connected catalog and recommendation data can support shopping assistance.

Agent One is Insider One’s autonomous AI capability for customer-support and shopping-assistance use cases and can be configured to use connected knowledge-base, catalog, and recommendation data. Combined with the platform and site search, it can support product discovery and answers grounded in connected catalog and behavioral data where those connections are configured.

Designing the handoff: from chat to checkout to human

Conversation should carry the shopper through discovery and comparison, then step aside once the interaction touches money, risk, or emotion at a level the agent shouldn’t own alone. The design question isn’t whether to build a handoff. It’s deciding exactly where that line sits for your catalog, your price points, and your customer base.

Early-stage browsing, like exploring categories or comparing two similar products, is where conversation adds the most value and carries the least risk. As a shopper moves toward checkout, the agent should hand off to a familiar, trusted checkout flow rather than trying to close the transaction inside the chat window itself. Certain triggers should escalate to a human agent automatically, regardless of where the shopper is in the journey:

A cart value that crosses a defined high-value threshold for your business

Repeated negative sentiment, frustration, or a direct request to speak with a person

A question the agent can’t answer with confidence above a set threshold

Any interaction involving a complaint, refund, or account-level issue

Retailers using Journey Orchestration can design cross-channel follow-up and escalation paths around these thresholds, subject to their connected data, channel setup, and configuration. An agent conversation involving a high-value cart or frustration signal can then be routed to a live agent or an appropriate approved channel without the shopper having to repeat themselves. Handoff isn’t a failure state; it’s the mechanism that makes the rest of the automation trustworthy enough to use.

Where most vendor playbooks fall short

Much of the current vendor messaging around conversational agents centers on deflection: how many contacts an agent can resolve without involving a human. That’s a cost metric, not a trust metric, and it misses the actual tension shoppers are navigating. They’re comfortable with an agent doing more of the work, but not comfortable with an agent making the final call without them.

What’s largely missing from vendor content is guidance on graduated autonomy: a clear articulation of what an agent can decide on its own, like reordering a previous purchase, versus what it should only ever suggest, like a first-time purchase over a certain price point.

Without that distinction, teams either over-automate and lose trust, or under-automate and miss the value of connected shopping assistance, recommendations, and follow-up journeys. Building that graduated scope, and reviewing it as shopper behavior shifts, matters more than any single feature checklist. Our guide to conversational commerce beyond chatbots covers this distinction in more depth, including how it changes what “success” looks like for a CX team.

Proving impact: metrics beyond deflection rate

Deflection rate tells you an agent handled a conversation without human involvement. It tells you nothing about whether that conversation moved a shopper closer to a purchase or simply ended it. Conversion-focused teams need a broader scorecard that ties agent performance directly to revenue and to shopper trust, not just to support cost savings.

Pair revenue metrics with trust signals

Track conversion rate and AOV for sessions where the agent was active, and compare them against sessions without agent involvement. Then add trust indicators alongside them: escalation rate, meaning how often conversations get handed to a human, and repeat engagement, meaning whether shoppers come back to the agent on future visits.

A high escalation rate on high-stakes categories isn’t automatically a red flag; it can indicate that the handoff design is keeping human judgment in the loop where it matters. Samsung provides another relevant Insider One success-story example for teams assessing conversion-focused personalization and measurement.

Track agentic search as its own channel

Some shoppers may begin product discovery inside AI assistants and agentic search tools before reaching a retailer’s site or app, so teams should monitor whether this behavior appears in their own acquisition and attribution data. That traffic deserves its own UTM tagging and funnel-attribution category, separate from organic or paid search, so marketing teams can see how many purchases originate from an AI-led entry point rather than assuming it’s negligible.

Our guide to agentic commerce walks through how to structure that tracking without disrupting existing attribution models.

Conclusion

Winning with conversational shopping isn’t about how much decision-making an agent can take off a shopper’s hands; it is about connecting shopping assistance to unified data, recommendations, product discovery, and cross-channel journeys. It’s about knowing exactly where to stop, act, or hand off, and building the data, actions, and metrics to support that boundary. Guided Autonomy gives CX and ecommerce leaders a practical framework for scaling agents that shoppers actually trust with more of the journey over time.

To evaluate the fit of smart recommendation and AI capabilities for your use case, book a personalized demo to review your goals, data requirements, and implementation constraints with the Insider One team.

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