The industry is shifting toward instant, AI-driven campaign creation

Marketing has changed. What used to be a structured, linear process is now expected to be fast, flexible, and continuous. Campaigns are no longer planned months in advance and executed slowly, they are created, tested, and iterated in real time.

At the same time, customer expectations have evolved. Static messages are no longer enough. Users expect interactive experiences, personalized journeys, and visually polished campaigns that feel native to the brand. This has pushed marketing teams to operate at a level of speed and sophistication that traditional tools were never designed to support.

However, while the demand for speed has increased, 56% of marketers say they struggle with long production times when building campaigns, particularly in design and development. These delays often come from the gap between the design and execution phases, where even simple changes require manual work and collaboration between teams.

70% of marketers report that the ability to launch campaigns faster is a key driver of success in today’s competitive market. The need for quicker execution is pushing the industry to move toward AI-powered, no-code solutions, tools that allow teams to create campaigns instantly, without technical barriers.

This is where Design Agent comes in, providing a solution that streamlines campaign visual creation by automating the design and customization process with no-code, AI-assisted tools.

The bottleneck: Why campaign creation is still slower than it should be

Despite advances in marketing technology, campaign creation remains one of the most operationally heavy parts of the workflow. The process is fragmented. Design happens in one place, execution in another, and the transition between the two is almost always manual.

For many teams, this means that even simple campaigns take hours to build. More complex experiences, especially those that require strict brand alignment or interactivity, can take days. Marketers often find themselves adjusting styles, rewriting layouts, or waiting for support teams to step in when something doesn’t match the original design intent.

This slows everything down. It limits how quickly teams can respond to opportunities, reduces experimentation, and creates unnecessary dependency across teams. For marketers without deep design or technical expertise, it becomes even more challenging.

The promise of speed exists but the reality is still constrained by manual effort.

AI-powered campaign visual creation with Insider One’s Design Agent

Design Agent changes how campaigns are created by removing the need for manual build processes entirely, allowing teams to generate campaign visuals within no time using simple natural language prompts.

Instead of starting from scratch, marketers can describe what they want and instantly receive a ready-to-use campaign visual. This shifts the focus of campaign visual creation from a production task into a generation process, where ideas and concepts move directly into execution without friction.

Alt-text: “Insider One’s Design Agent enables users to create campaign visuals by entering their requirement as a prompt.”

Design Agent doesn’t just generate templates. It understands structure, applies brand consistency, and creates experiences that are ready to launch.

The result is a system that aligns with how modern marketing teams actually work: fast, iterative, and increasingly independent.

From Figma designs to live campaigns, without the rebuild

One of the most significant challenges in campaign visual creation has always been translating design into execution. Design tools define how a campaign should look, but turning that design into a live experience typically requires manual recreation.

The Design Agent removes this step entirely. By allowing users to input a Figma file or URL, it interprets the structure, layout, components, and styling of the design and converts it into a campaign-ready experience.

Alt-text: “Insider One’s Design Agent allows users to copy a Figma visual onto the editor to directly customize and go live on the platform.”

This is particularly impactful for teams with limited design expertise. Instead of trying to replicate layouts or adjust styles manually, marketers can work directly from approved designs and bring them to life instantly.

It also ensures consistency. Campaigns reflect the original design intent without variation, reducing the need for revisions and improving overall quality.

This shift from manual recreation to automated translation represents a major leap forward in how campaigns are built.

No-coding design built for marketers, CRM and ecommerce experts

Design Agent is designed to make campaign visual creation accessible to everyone on the team. By using natural language prompts and intuitive editing tools, it removes the need for coding knowledge or advanced design skills.

This changes how teams operate. Marketers no longer need to rely on designers for every campaign or wait for technical adjustments to be completed. They can create, test, and launch campaigns independently, which increases both speed and flexibility.

Alt-text: “Customization of each individual element is possible directly in the Design Editor.”

It also enables more experimentation. When the cost of creating a campaign drops, teams can try more ideas, iterate faster, and optimize performance without being limited by operational constraints.

For enterprise marketing teams, the impact of Design Agent goes beyond efficiency. It changes the underlying workflow.

Campaigns can now be launched faster, without the delays typically associated with design and development dependencies. Teams can maintain brand consistency across every experience without manually enforcing guidelines. And perhaps most importantly, they can scale campaign production without increasing operational overhead.

This creates a more agile, responsive marketing organization, one that can keep pace with both customer expectations and business demands.

From campaign builders to campaign automation

Traditional campaign builders were designed for control, not speed. They require users to manually assemble each element, which makes them powerful but time-consuming.

Alt-text: “Marketers can create additional visuals for the campaign by using the initial Figma design as the base visual.”

Design Agent introduces a different model. Instead of building campaigns step by step, teams can generate them instantly and refine as needed. This approach aligns with the broader shift toward automation in marketing, where the goal is not just to assist workflows, but to remove unnecessary steps altogether.

This is what makes Design Agent a gamechanger. It doesn’t just improve campaign creation, it redefines it.

How to get started

Design Agent is now available within Insider One, bringing AI-powered campaign visual creation directly into your workflow.

If you’re ready to see it in action, you can also request a demo and explore how your team can start creating campaigns faster, with less effort and greater consistency.

Check out our interactive platform tour to get a step-by-step walkthrough of how Design Agent helps marketers, CRM and ecommerce experts generate web and app campaign visuals that are ready to go live within no time.

👉 Request a personalized demo of Insider One today to learn more about setup requirements and supported use cases.

Insider One brings everything marketing and customer engagement teams need in one place to reach their peak potential and become unstoppable.

FAQs:

1.What is the Design Agent in Insider One?

Design Agent is an AI-powered feature in Insider One that allows marketing teams to create and customize campaign templates instantly. It enables the generation of popups and gamified experiences through natural language prompts, all without requiring coding or design expertise. Marketers can create brand-aligned, interactive campaigns faster than ever before.

2. How does a Design Agent help marketers who lack design expertise?

Design Agent simplifies the campaign creation process by enabling marketers to generate fully functional designs with just a few text prompts. By using natural language, marketers can create popups, gamified experiences, and even integrate Figma designs into campaigns without relying on design or technical teams. This means no more manual rebuilding of assets, and it significantly reduces dependency on specialized teams.

3. What types of campaigns can I create with a Design Agent?

Design Agent enables users to quickly generate, customize, and deploy engaging web and app campaigns.

4. Can Design Agent generate campaigns directly from Figma designs?

One of the standout features of Design Agent is its Figma integration. By pasting a Figma URL, you can automatically generate campaign-ready designs. Design Agent interprets the layout, typography, and brand elements directly from your Figma design and turns them into live campaigns without requiring manual adjustments. This feature is particularly valuable for marketers without design skills.

5. Do I need any coding knowledge to use Design Agent?

Customization is simple and intuitive since it is a no-code solution. It’s specifically designed for marketers who may not have technical or design skills. All you need is a simple text prompt describing what you want, and the Design Agent will generate a campaign that aligns with your brand and requirements. The process is streamlined and accessible to any team member.

6. How easy is it to customize the campaigns generated by Design Agent?

Once Design Agent generates a campaign, you can make modifications directly within the platform. The in-editor floating menu allows users to fine-tune elements like text, images, buttons, colors, and layout without having to regenerate the design. Additionally, you can restart the design process or tweak any part of the design using natural language prompts.