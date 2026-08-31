Summary The FCC’s proposed one-to-one consent rule was postponed and later vacated in January 2025, so brands should not treat it as a current retroactive standard for SMS consent

The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL), and Australia’s Spam Act each define consent, opt-in type, and documentation differently, so a single US-built consent flow will not clear every region

Consent governance should capture the channel, purpose, and timing of each opt-in in records your legal team can retrieve during an audit

Non-compliance risk includes carrier filtering and short-code suspension, not just reputational damage

Compliance depends on marketing, legal, and customer experience (CX) teams using consistent consent processes and current eligibility data

A retailer that rolls its US opt-in form into a European Union or Canadian launch without adjustment usually discovers the gap during an audit, not before it, because the checkbox that satisfies the TCPA rarely satisfies the GDPR.

SMS compliance and consent means matching every text message to the specific opt-in type, documentation standard, and opt-out mechanism required in the subscriber’s region, rather than applying one national rulebook to a global list. For multinational retail, ecommerce, and fintech brands, that distinction is the difference between a defensible program and a legal liability sitting inside your customer relationship management (CRM) system.

This guide is for marketing operations, lifecycle, and compliance leaders running SMS across multiple regulatory regions who need a consent architecture, not a checklist. You will learn how regional consent expectations differ, what governance records your organization should be able to retrieve, and how to operationalize permission-aware SMS execution without slowing campaign launches.

Why one SMS consent model does not work across every market

There is no single consent framework that applies to SMS marketing globally. Requirements differ across markets, including the United States, European Union, Canada, and Australia, and brands should assess the rules that apply to each destination before launching campaigns.

In the United States, SMS marketing requirements can be shaped by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules, carrier requirements, and other applicable regulations. The FCC adopted a one-to-one consent rule in 2023, but that rule was vacated in January 2025 and should not be treated as a current consent standard.

The broader lesson for global brands remains important: consent should be clear about who is communicating with the customer and for what purpose, while the exact requirements should be assessed against the regulations that apply in each market.

Why broad or bundled consent can create operational risk

When consent language covers multiple brands, purposes, or communication types, it can become harder for teams to determine exactly what a customer agreed to.

For example, a general opt-in for communications from a company or its partners may not provide the level of specificity required for every intended use or jurisdiction. Brands should work with their legal teams to determine whether existing consent records support the campaigns they plan to run and whether additional consent is required.

Different markets, different consent expectations

Consent standards vary considerably by region. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL), Australia’s Spam Act, and US messaging requirements each establish their own rules and expectations around consent and commercial communications.

Rather than treating one market’s approach as the default, global teams should build processes that can accommodate different consent types, documentation requirements, and opt-out expectations.

Where global brands get tripped up region by region

A brand that rolls its US opt-in flow into a European Union or Canadian launch without adjustment typically discovers the gap during an audit, not before it. The European Union, Canada, and Australia each set different bars for what counts as valid opt-in, and treating them as variations on the TCPA rather than distinct legal frameworks is where audits go wrong.

Single vs. double opt-in expectations across regions

The EU generally expects explicit opt-in with a clear record of what the subscriber agreed to, while Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL) requires either express or narrowly defined implied consent, with express consent needing a specific, unambiguous request. Australia’s Spam Act requires consent that is freely given and can be inferred only in limited business-relationship contexts. For configured destinations that require confirmed consent, including Germany and the United States, Insider One automatically selects and locks Double Opt-in, so Single Opt-in cannot be selected.

Sender ID, timing windows, and content restrictions that shift by market

Message timing, sender identification, and content requirements can vary by country, so brands should validate destination-specific requirements before using one global send schedule. Common areas for legal and operational review include:

Sending-hour requirements, sometimes described as silent hours, that may limit messaging during overnight periods in a given country

Sender-ID or short-code registration requirements that may apply before commercial SMS can be sent

Industry-specific restrictions, such as those affecting gambling, financial promotions, or adult content, that can differ by jurisdiction

Destination-specific review or approval requirements that may apply to message content or templates

Building region-specific send logic into your journey orchestration setup helps teams apply destination requirements consistently, while Insider One provides country-specific messaging guidance on sender registration, consent, opt-out wording, and sending-hour requirements.

Designing a consent architecture that survives an audit

An audit-ready consent architecture captures who consented, to what, through which channel, and when, in records your organization can retrieve when needed. Treating consent as a single yes/no flag on a customer profile can obscure the specific purpose and timing behind that flag.

Per-channel, per-purpose consent records

Consent for SMS marketing is not necessarily consent for order updates, and consent for one brand under a corporate umbrella should not be assumed to cover a sister brand. Each purpose and channel combination should have records with the details needed for the brand’s applicable compliance process.

A unified CDP layer can help teams bring relevant customer data into day-to-day operations, but brands should define and maintain the consent records their legal and compliance processes require.

Retention and honoring opt-outs within required timeframes

Brands should promptly reflect valid opt-out requests at the channel level and follow applicable rules for subscriber communications. Retention policies should keep consent history for the period their legal and compliance processes require, while removing expired or revoked consent from active sending lists on a defined schedule. A brand that can produce the consent records its legal process requires is in a fundamentally different position than one relying on memory or informal process.

What non-compliance actually costs global brands

Non-compliance costs go beyond fines. Continued sending after a valid opt-out request can create legal exposure under frameworks like the TCPA, independent of how large or well-intentioned the campaign was. Carriers also actively filter and block traffic from senders with poor consent hygiene or high complaint rates, which quietly kills deliverability long before any legal action begins.

Short-code and sender ID suspension is the operational consequence that hurts fastest. Once a carrier flags a sending number for consent violations or spam complaints, that number stops reaching inboxes across an entire network, not just the flagged campaign.

Restoring a disrupted SMS program can require significant operational effort, which is why the SMS marketing rules guide treats consent hygiene as a deliverability issue, not just a legal one.

A sending platform does not protect a brand on its own. Insider One can support sender setup, opt-out keyword configuration, SMS eligibility controls, and country-specific messaging guidance, but it cannot determine whether a brand’s consent record meets every applicable legal requirement. That judgment sits with the brand’s legal process and governance, not software.

Operationalizing compliance across marketing, legal, and CX teams

Insider One operationalizes SMS eligibility with the phone_number, sms_optin, and gdpr_optin fields: users are assumed opted out by default, and SMS is not sent until sms_optin is true. Brands remain responsible for obtaining legally valid consent under local regulations and for maintaining the records their legal and compliance processes require.

Reaching that state means embedding compliance checkpoints directly into campaign workflows, rather than treating legal review as a separate, slower stage. Practical steps include:

Defining a governed process for collecting, maintaining, and reviewing consent records, rather than assuming a single Customer data management record is a complete consent-management solution

Passing current phone_number, sms_optin, and gdpr_optin values so SMS journeys can use Insider One’s eligibility controls and avoid sending until sms_optin is true

Reviewing reporting and data alongside send, engagement, opt-in, and opt-out trends on a fixed cadence with legal, not only after a complaint surfaces; Insider One’s SMS analytics support visibility into send, engagement, and opt-in metrics

Using Insider One’s guidance for more than 50 destinations to review sender registration, consent, opt-out wording, and sending-hour requirements before launching a new market; teams can also use frequency capping to help prevent message fatigue and URL shortening with attribution to track linked-message engagement.

Teams should keep consent governance and campaign execution aligned.

Conclusion

Global SMS compliance is not a legal checklist you complete once. It is an operating practice that has to flex by region, channel, and purpose while keeping the records your organization needs available for review. Regional privacy and messaging rules point toward clear, documented, purpose-bound consent, with legal review of the brand’s collection and retention practices.

To evaluate the fit of Insider One’s platform and CDP for your use case, request a demo to review SMS eligibility fields, country-specific setup, sender and opt-out configuration, and implementation constraints with the Insider One team.

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