Summary A successful journey orchestration platform migration starts with evaluating vendors, auditing customer data and integrations, reviewing contract obligations, and planning a structured onboarding. Test priority journeys, validate tracking and channel performance, and run campaigns in parallel before switching off your old platform. With the right migration plan, businesses can reduce disruption and move to a better platform with confidence.

Most teams don’t stay on an underperforming platform because they love it. They stay because switching sounds like months of downtime, a painful data migration, and a contract penalty that makes the whole thing feel not worth it. That fear is reasonable. It’s also increasingly outdated. A properly run migration today looks nothing like the war stories from five years ago, and knowing what a good one actually involves is the fastest way to stop tolerating a platform that’s holding your team back.

Signs you’ve outgrown your current platform

Before the checklist, it’s worth being honest about whether switching is the right call. Common signals include:

Journeys are built on rules and segments, not real-time behavioral triggers. See our breakdown of journey orchestration vs. marketing automation if you’re not sure which one you actually have.

Channel coverage requires third-party integrations for things like WhatsApp or SMS instead of native support.

Your contract has hidden cost drivers such as per-user fees, data point limits, storage caps, or surcharges for multiple brand instances.

Support response times are slow enough that campaigns launch late.

Your team is spending more time working around platform limitations than building journeys.

If two or more of these sound familiar, the cost of staying is probably higher than the cost of moving.

The migration checklist

Phase 1: Evaluate before you commit

Compare vendors on actual capabilities, not just feature checklists. Insider One’s vendor comparison page provides a useful framework for evaluating specific differences rather than vague claims.

Ask every vendor directly what their migration process looks like, who owns it, and what your team is expected to do versus what they handle.

Get a realistic timeline commitment in writing, not a broad estimate such as “8 to 16 weeks, depending on requirements.”

Ask about exit costs from your current contract and whether the new vendor will cover any of them. Insider One’s $0 Migration Movement™ covers this by buying out remaining contract obligations rather than leaving brands to absorb them.

Inventory every event, attribute, and custom attribute currently in use, and flag anything unused or duplicated that shouldn’t carry over.

Map your current data structure to the new platform’s schema before migration day, not during it.

Clean and deduplicate customer records ahead of the move. Migrating messy data into a new platform just relocates the mess.

Confirm your customer data platform setup will unify profiles correctly on the new side, especially if you’re consolidating data from multiple legacy tools.

List every integration your current stack depends on, including CRM, analytics, and advertising platforms, and confirm equivalents exist on the new platform.

Phase 3: Resolve contracts and costs

Get your current contract’s termination terms and notice period in writing.

Ask the new vendor to itemize exactly what’s included in onboarding versus what counts as a paid add-on later.

Clarify pricing limits upfront, including user seats, data volume, storage, and whether multiple brands or regions incur extra charges.

If a vendor offers to cover your exit costs, get the terms of that offer documented before signing.

Phase 4: Run a structured onboarding

Assign a dedicated point of contact on both sides, not a rotating support queue.

Define clear goals, pain points, and KPIs for the migration itself, separate from your general marketing KPIs.

Test with sample data first to catch mapping issues before a full data migration, rather than discovering problems after go-live.

Rebuild your highest-priority journeys first, typically abandoned cart, welcome series, and other revenue-critical automations, so early wins are visible quickly.

Set a specific go-live date and treat it as a firm milestone, not a moving target.

Run rebuilt journeys in parallel with the old platform for a short window to compare outputs before fully cutting over.

Confirm reporting and analytics are working correctly on the new platform before using them for decision-making.

Check that every channel, including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and push, is sending correctly and reaching the right audiences.

Only decommission the old platform once the new one has run a full campaign cycle successfully.

What a well-run migration actually looks like

This isn’t a hypothetical process. Insider One’s Migration Lab™ has run this process for over a decade, using an Automatic Migrator to handle data transfer and white-glove onboarding to remove the need for a separate implementation agency. Brands that have gone through it report the industry’s highest Migration Satisfaction Score, and more than 400 global brands have made the switch and joined the program.

The results demonstrate what’s possible when migration is properly planned: brands report up to 12x ROI within two years, payback periods as short as two months, over 4,000 hours saved on manual migration work, and go-live timelines of four to six weeks rather than the drawn-out, agency-dependent projects that give migration its bad reputation.

Ready to make the switch without the usual pain?

If contract lock-in or migration fear is the only thing keeping your team on a platform that isn’t working, that’s exactly the problem the $0 Migration Movement™ was built to remove.

Get a demo or see how the switch works in detail on the Switch to Insider One page.

Frequently asked questions