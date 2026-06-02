Summary

Insider One uses a unified, MAU-based all-inclusive pricing model with implementation and support included, reducing hidden costs. Bloomreach uses modular pricing across Engagement, Discovery, and other products, which often adds separate licensing, implementation, and integration costs. For enterprises running both engagement and search, Insider One typically delivers lower long-term TCO due to its single-platform architecture.

For enterprise marketing teams, the headline platform fee is rarely the full picture. Total cost of ownership is shaped by implementation fees, integration costs, the true cost of multi-product architectures, contract flexibility, and what happens when usage grows past forecast.

Insider One and Bloomreach take fundamentally different approaches to how those costs build up, and the structural differences in their architectures have a direct bearing on what enterprise buyers actually pay over a multi-year term.

This comparison breaks down how each platform prices its software, what is included in the base fee, where extra costs typically appear, and how enterprise buyers should think about long-run TCO.

Pricing model at a glance

Bloomreach uses a two-part pricing structure: a module fee plus a usage fee. Customers buy only the modules they need, such as Autonomous Marketing, Autonomous Search, or Conversational Shopping, then pay usage-based rates on top of the module fee. Bloomreach publishes that “the more the usage, the lower your per-unit price” and that pricing is customized to the number of customers served, the size of the product catalog, and the number of events executed (such as emails and SMS messages sent).



Insider One pricing is based on Monthly Active Users (MAU), the number of unique users the platform engages each month. This gives enterprise teams a predictable, scalable cost structure tied to the audience being activated, not to the number of modules purchased.

On top of the MAU-based fee, Insider One bundles professional services, white-glove onboarding, in-house implementation, deliverability, and local support at no additional cost. Insider One also currently offers the $0 Migration Movement™, a program that covers the cost of switching from a competitor platform, including buying out existing contracts.

The structural difference: with Bloomreach, adding Discovery to an existing Engagement deployment means a separate licensing contract, a separate implementation, a separate support relationship, and an integration project to connect them for search, with behavioral signals from Discovery not automatically feeding back into the Engagement profile to inform outbound messaging.

With Insider One, search, engagement, personalization, and AI are all on one platform, one contract, and one data layer from day one.

The cost of a multi-product architecture

Bloomreach has been investing in unifying the experience across its suite, introducing a Data Hub layer, unified login, and unified catalog management in late 2025. However, Discovery and Engagement remain separately priced and licensed products. For enterprise buyers planning to run both, this creates cost variables that are easy to underestimate at contracting time:

Separate licensing — Discovery and Engagement carry separate contracts. Customers who start with Engagement and later add Discovery take on a second licensing commitment, which buyers frequently report increases total cost significantly

Separate implementations — each product requires its own setup. Connecting them for search personalization adds an integration project on top of both, with SI costs charged separately for each

Separate support relationships — issues that span search and engagement may require navigating two teams, increasing resolution complexity and overhead

Integration gap — even after connecting Discovery and Engagement, search behavioral signals do not automatically update the Engagement profile, meaning search activity does not natively inform outbound journey decisions

Insider One’s architecture is built differently from the start. The native CDP, Eureka Search, Smart Recommender, journey orchestration, and Agent One™ all run on one platform, one codebase, and one data layer, with one contract, one implementation, and one support team.

What is included in the base platform fee

Bloomreach’s base plan for Engagement includes Loomi AI, documentation, support access, and best-practice sessions. Loomi Premium features, including AutoSegments, predictions, contextual personalization, and weblayer generation, are available as paid add-ons. Discovery is priced separately based on monthly page views and catalog size, and can cost as much as Engagement on its own. Professional services and implementation are charged separately for both products.

Insider One advertises the following as included in its All-Inclusive Platform Fee:

Unlimited APIs, unlimited webhooks, unlimited integrations

Unlimited user limits, unlimited data points, unlimited storage

Unlimited brand instances and unlimited administrators

The full Insider One AI™ stack: predictive, generative, and agentic intelligence via Agent One™

Warehouse-native, composable CDP with bi-directional, near-real-time connectivity to Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift

Journey orchestration across 12+ native channels from a single canvas, including Eureka Search, which is natively connected to the same CDP powering all other channels

Agent One™ Shopping Agent (web, WhatsApp, Instagram) and Support Agent, both natively powered by the same CDP, with conversational signals flowing automatically back into segmentation and outbound journeys

In-house implementation, onboarding, deliverability, and local support

For multi-brand groups, large data teams, or organizations running multiple regional instances, this inclusion model directly changes the multi-year cost equation.

Implementation, onboarding, and migration costs

Implementation services are one of the largest variable line items in any martech TCO model, and one of the starkest differences between the two platforms.

Bloomreach implementations are typically delivered through a partner ecosystem of certified system integrators. Bloomreach states that Engagement customers are actively using the platform within three months on average, and Discovery search takes an average of six weeks as a standalone implementation.

However, these timelines apply to each product independently. Running both requires a separate integration project to connect them, with SI costs charged separately for each product. A verified Gartner Peer Insights review of Bloomreach reads: “It’s not intuitive, there is a lot of onboarding and implementation involved, and we really should have paid extra to have someone already trained do our implementation.”

Insider One works with system integrators as well, and for enterprise teams that prefer SI-led delivery, that option is fully supported. But Insider One also bundles white-glove onboarding, in-house implementation, deliverability services, and local support into the platform fee at $0 additional cost. The $0 Migration Movement™ also commits to buying out existing competitor contracts. Average go-live is 4–6 weeks. Verified customer outcomes include:

Allianz — switched from Salesforce; 37% higher ROI, 1.3x more revenue in three months

BBVA — switched from Oracle; 21% increase in eKYC completion

New Balance — switched from Emarsys; 35% increase in repeat purchase rate

L’Occitane — switched from Adobe; 27% AOV lift

Contract Flexibility

Bloomreach bills annually, with better rates available on longer-term commitments. Customers who later want to add Discovery to an existing Engagement contract should be aware that doing so typically means a new contract negotiation, a new implementation, and a significant cost increase, not a simple module toggle.

Insider One offers one-year terms, no forced renewals, no hard-sell extensions, and flexible payment options. Because all channels and capabilities are on one platform, there are no expensive expansion projects when teams want to activate new channels or use cases. A 100% money-back guarantee applies within the first three months.

Verified user feedback on pricing and support

Gartner Peer Insights scores show consistent Insider One advantage across all cost-relevant categories:

Category Insider One Bloomreach Pricing Flexibility 4.5 / 5 3.9 / 5 Services & Support 4.9 / 5 4.6 / 5 Integration & Deployment 4.8 / 5 4.4 / 5 Evaluation & Contracting 4.8 / 5 4.4 / 5 Quality of Technical Support 4.8 / 5 4.5 / 5

Insider One publishes specific TCO outcomes from enterprise migrations: 4–6 weeks to go-live, 2-month payback period, 4,000+ hours saved, and 12x ROI within two years.

Data foundation: A hidden TCO driver

Two data-layer differences between Insider One and Bloomreach have meaningful TCO implications that often surface only after go-live.

Identity resolution. Bloomreach Engagement identifies customers using a hard ID (typically email) and a soft ID (cookie). On Safari, the cookie has a maximum lifespan of 7 days due to ITP restrictions. Insider One allows teams to configure and prioritize multiple identifiers, email, phone, customer ID, loyalty ID, and more, with configurable merging rules that determine how data is joined when identifiers conflict.

This results in a more accurate unified customer profile, fewer unknown users, and more personalization opportunities from the same dataset. Teams that switch to Insider One frequently discover a meaningful increase in their identifiable audience with no additional data collection effort.

Nested objects / Arrays of Objects. Bloomreach’s own documentation explicitly states that nested objects “are not currently supported” in their data model, all object data must be flattened before ingestion. Insider One supports Arrays of Objects natively, enabling use cases such as: showing all items in a purchase order in one email, targeting users with at least three active loans above a threshold, storing multiple bookings in a single attribute and triggering reminders for each, or segmenting B2B accounts with multiple subsidiary contacts.

For enterprises in financial services, travel, B2B, or subscription verticals, the absence of nested object support in Bloomreach means workarounds, additional attributes, and higher data complexity, all of which translate directly into implementation and maintenance costs.

WhatsApp template approval speed. Insider One is an official Meta Business Solutions Partner (BSP), co-developing WhatsApp Business solutions alongside Meta’s product teams. Template approvals process within a few hours or even minutes. Bloomreach routes WhatsApp through third-party providers (Sinch or Infobip), with template approvals taking up to three business days per Bloomreach’s own documentation. For enterprise teams running seasonal campaigns, product launches, or time-sensitive offers over WhatsApp, this difference has direct commercial impact.

The TCO verdict

For enterprises evaluating Bloomreach with only Engagement in scope and no plans to add search, the modular model has merit. But for any team that needs both marketing engagement and site search, which describes most enterprise retail and ecommerce buyers, Bloomreach’s multi-product model means separate licensing, separate implementations, separate support, and an integration project to connect them, with search signals not automatically flowing into outbound messaging or journey decisions.

Insider One’s MAU-based, all-inclusive model is purpose-built to eliminate exactly these costs. One platform fee covers every channel, every use case, and every integration, with implementation, onboarding, and support bundled in. For finance teams modeling three-year TCO across implementation hours, integration costs, multi-brand instances, administrator licenses, and contract exit costs, the structural advantage of a single unified platform compounds significantly over time.

Model your TCO with Insider One

Take the self-guided Platform Tour and explore 80+ demos and use cases tailored to your role, goals, and industry. No forms. No delays.

Book a personalised demo with an Insider One growth consultant to walk through your current contract, multi-brand needs, messaging volume, and migration path — and get a clear picture of three-year TCO under the $0 Migration Movement™.