Insider One and Databricks Partner to Bring a Lakehouse-Native Customer Activation to Life

Enterprise teams are consolidating customer data, analytics, and AI into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Customer profiles, behavioral signals, transactions, and predictions increasingly live in one governed environment that supports analytics, machine learning, and enterprise controls at scale.

Marketing teams, however, still need to deliver personalized, real-time experiences across every channel. The challenge is no longer data availability, but the disconnect between where intelligence is created and where customer experiences are executed.

Insider One and Databricks are partnering to close that gap. Together, we enable a lakehouse-native approach to customer activation that allows brands to use governed, AI-ready data from Databricks to power personalized customer engagement across every touchpoint, without duplicating data or adding architectural complexity.

Why Brands Are Moving From Packaged CDPs to Lakehouse-Native Customer Intelligence

Many organizations are moving away from closed systems that isolate customer data and toward lakehouse-native architectures designed for unified analytics, AI, and activation.

Customer data now supports analytics, experimentation, forecasting, personalization, and AI. Maintaining multiple downstream copies introduces inconsistency, governance risk, and operational overhead.

Machine learning and AI workflows are also shifting upstream. Data teams build features, predictive models, and LLM-driven insights directly in Databricks, close to the data and under centralized governance through Unity Catalog.

Marketing teams still need speed and flexibility. They want to activate insights as soon as they are available, without waiting on new pipelines or re-modeling work.

In this model, the lakehouse becomes the customer intelligence layer. Activation must work natively with it.

How Insider One Fits into the Databricks Ecosystem To Power Real-Time, Personalized Customer Engagement

Insider One serves as the cross-channel activation and personalization layer that operates directly on top of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Instead of ingesting customer data into a proprietary store, Insider One connects to Databricks and activates data as it is modeled by enterprise data teams. Ownership, governance, and identity strategy remain unchanged.

Databricks continues to serve as the system of record for customer intelligence. Insider One focuses on orchestration, personalization, and execution across engagement channels. This creates a simpler, more scalable architecture where data stays centralized and activation becomes faster and easier to manage.

How the Insider One and Databricks Integration Works

Direct Access to Delta Tables

Insider One reads modeled Delta tables from Databricks, including customer profiles, behavioral events, transactional data, product catalogs, calculated features, and predictive outputs. No additional transformation or remodeling is required. New attributes become available for activation as soon as they exist in the lakehouse.

Identity Aligned With the Lakehouse

Insider One uses the primary identifiers defined by the customer’s data team. There is no secondary identity graph and no parallel stitching. Identity governance, permissions, and lineage remain managed through Unity Catalog.

Omnichannel Activation at Scale

Lakehouse data powers personalization and orchestration across email, SMS, WhatsApp, onsite and in-app experiences, mobile push, and cross-channel journeys. Segmentation and journey logic are driven directly by governed lakehouse intelligence.

Engagement Data Flowing Back to Databricks

Engagement and performance data can be sent back into Databricks through existing integration flows, with native support planned. This supports reporting, attribution, and continuous model improvement within the same governed environment.

From Lakehouse Intelligence to Real-Time Experiences

Centralizing customer intelligence in the lakehouse makes activation more precise and responsive. Marketing teams work with the full breadth of enterprise data rather than a simplified subset. Predictive scores and features developed by data science teams influence experiences across channels in near real time.

For example, a churn prediction model built in Databricks can identify customers at risk. Insider One can use that signal to trigger personalized journeys across email, mobile, and web experiences. Engagement outcomes flow back into the lakehouse, improving future predictions and decisioning.

Why Marketing Teams Love It

Use complete enterprise customer data in near real time.

Activate predictive insights with ease.

Move faster without engineering bottlenecks.

Deliver consistent omnichannel experiences.

Improve performance with better inputs.

Why Data Teams Love It

Centralize governance and access control.

Strengthen analytics and AI with feedback loops.

Extend the value of the lakehouse.

How the Insider One and Databricks Drive Shared Outcomes

When marketing and data teams operate from the same intelligence layer, organizations see broader impact:

Higher return on data and AI investments

Faster and more accurate activation of predictive insights

Lower operational cost and technical overhead

A single source of truth across analytics, AI, and engagement

A complete customer feedback loop from insight to action and back again

Looking Ahead

As organizations build more intelligence in Databricks, including feature stores, predictive models, LLM workflows, and agent-based systems, the need for lakehouse-native activation will continue to grow.

Insider One and Databricks are building toward a future where customer engagement is predictive, automated, and fully governed, with marketing, data, and AI teams aligned on the same intelligence foundation.

Get Started

To learn more about the Insider One and Databricks integration, explore the documentation, connect with your Insider One or Databricks team, or request a technical walkthrough.

Customer activation is increasingly driven by the lakehouse. Insider One and Databricks make it possible to act on that intelligence at scale.