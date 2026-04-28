How AI Assistants Are Reshaping Conversational Commerce

Chris Baldwin - VP Marketing, Brand and Communications

12 min.

Updated on 28 Apr 2026

12 min.

Artificial intelligence (AI) assistants for conversational commerce have moved beyond answering basic questions. They now guide shoppers through discovery, complete transactions, and resolve post-purchase requests across these channels without requiring human agents for every interaction:

  • Web chat
  • WhatsApp
  • SMS
  • Social DMs

The difference between a basic chatbot and a digital shopping agent comes down to autonomy, i.e. can it check inventory, apply promos, and process returns, or does it just surface links? 

This guide explains what AI assistants for conversational commerce actually do, how to evaluate vendors on grounding accuracy and pricing transparency instead of feature lists, and how to choose the right deployment path based on your catalog size, channel needs, and compliance requirements.

You’ll learn how to map capabilities to measurable key performance indicators (KPIs) like assisted revenue and deflection rate, build guardrails for brand safety, and design effective human handoffs that preserve context.

What should you know at a glance?

AI assistants for conversational commerce are software agents that guide shoppers through discovery, purchase, and support via real-time, two-way messaging.

  • True shopping agents take actions like checking inventory and applying promos, not just answering questions
  • Evaluate vendors on grounding accuracy and pricing transparency, not feature lists
  • Your deployment path depends on catalog size, channel needs, and compliance requirements
Insider One's integration

What is an AI assistant for conversational commerce?

A shopper asks, “Do you have this in blue, in my size, and can it arrive by Friday?” A basic FAQ bot replies with a generic link to the shipping policy. That gap between what the customer needs and what the system delivers is exactly what AI assistants close.

An AI assistant for conversational commerce is software that engages shoppers in natural-language dialogue across messaging channels such as:

It guides product discovery, answers pre-purchase questions, completes transactions, and resolves post-purchase requests without requiring a human agent for every interaction.

The category breaks down by autonomy level:

TermAutonomy levelTypical actions
FAQ chatbotLowReturns scripted answers; no system calls
Virtual shopping assistantMediumRetrieves product data, filters catalog, suggests items
Shopping agent / ecommerce agentHighChecks inventory, applies promos, initiates returns, processes payments

This category excludes a search bar with a chat interface, a live-chat queue, and a marketing broadcast tool. These boundaries matter because mislabeling a chatbot as an “agent” sets expectations the system can’t meet.

Why do AI assistants matter for conversational commerce KPIs?

When leadership asks about return on investment, vague answers about customer experience stall the project. You need a framework that maps capabilities to measurable outcomes.

Funnel stageCapabilityPrimary KPISupporting KPIs
DiscoverGuided product discovery, attribute filteringConversion ratePages per session, bounce rate
PurchaseCart recovery, objection handling, payment completionAverage order value (AOV), assisted revenueCart abandonment rate, checkout completion
SupportOrder status, returns, exchangesDeflection rate, customer satisfaction (CSAT)Time-to-resolution, repeat contact rate

Two metrics need clear definitions:

  • Assisted revenue: Revenue from sessions where the assistant engaged the shopper and the shopper converted within a defined attribution window
  • Deflection rate: The share of support requests resolved by the assistant without human escalation

Without attribution rigor, teams either over-credit the assistant and set impossible future targets, or under-credit it and kill a profitable project. Both outcomes waste resources.

How do AI assistants for conversational commerce work?

A shopper asks, “Is this jacket waterproof?” The assistant confidently says “yes,” but the product page clearly states “water-resistant.” This hallucination happens when the assistant lacks grounded retrieval.

The core execution pipeline:

  • Intent recognition: The assistant classifies the shopper’s message as a product question, order status inquiry, objection, or something else
  • Retrieval: The assistant queries a vector index or application programming interface (API) to fetch relevant product data, policy text, or order details
  • Grounding: The assistant generates a response anchored to retrieved facts, not parametric knowledge
  • Action execution: If the intent requires a system call like applying a promo or checking inventory, the assistant triggers it via API
  • Handoff decision: If confidence is low or the request is out of scope, the assistant routes to a human with full context

Platforms such as these must expose APIs for real-time queries:

  • Shopify
  • Magento
  • BigCommerce
  • Salesforce Commerce Cloud

If the product feed refreshes only nightly, the assistant will quote stale prices. If you want to see what “grounded + actionable” looks like in a real commerce flow, book a demo.

AI assistants for conversational commerce

How do you ground knowledge to prevent hallucinations?

A pricing error or false warranty claim can trigger chargebacks, returns, or legal exposure. Grounding isn’t optional for commerce.

The retrieve-rank-cite pattern works like this:

  • Retrieve: Pull candidate passages from the product catalog, policy knowledge base, and FAQ index
  • Rank: Score passages by semantic similarity and recency
  • Cite: Generate a response that references the source passage; if no passage meets the confidence threshold, respond with “I don’t have that information” and offer to connect to a human

For price, inventory, and policy questions, set a higher confidence threshold than for general product descriptions. If the product feed updates hourly but the vector index rebuilds nightly, the assistant will quote outdated stock. Require near-real-time sync for inventory and pricing.

How do you build guardrails for compliance and brand safety?

Regulated industries like financial services and healthcare can’t let an assistant make claims that violate disclosure rules. Even unregulated retailers risk margin erosion if the assistant offers unauthorized discounts.

  • Action allowlist: Define which actions the assistant can execute autonomously versus which require human approval
  • Claim restrictions: Block the assistant from making health, safety, or performance claims not present in approved product copy
  • PII/PCI handling: Ensure the assistant never requests or stores full card numbers, SSNs, or passwords in the chat transcript
  • Escalation triggers: Define conditions like legal threats or refunds above a threshold that force immediate human handoff
Action typeExampleAutonomy level
SafeAnswer product FAQ, check order statusFully autonomous
RestrictedApply promo code, initiate returnAutonomous with guardrails
ProhibitedOverride refund policy, make health claimsHuman-only

Which common workflows should you automate?

  • Order status: Requires an order management system (OMS) API; triggers on “where’s my order” intent
  • Return initiation: Requires returns management system; triggers on “I want to return” intent; handoff if item is final sale or outside policy window
  • Reorder: Requires order history access; triggers on “reorder my last purchase” intent
  • Subscription management: Requires subscription platform API; triggers on “pause,” “skip,” or “cancel” intents; handoff for cancellation if retention offer is configured

How do you design effective human handoffs?

A shopper explains a complex issue to the assistant, gets handed off, and has to repeat everything to the human agent. That friction erodes trust.

Handoff triggers:

  • Confidence score below threshold
  • Shopper explicitly requests a human
  • Sensitive topic detected like a legal complaint or high-value order
  • Action requires approval not granted to the assistant

The assistant should pass a context packet containing:

  • The full transcript
  • Detected intent
  • Retrieved product or order data
  • Any actions already taken

The human agent should see this before greeting the shopper. Track time-to-human to measure how long shoppers wait after handoff is triggered. If you want to pressure-test handoff design, grounding, and guardrails with real examples, start in the product demo hub.

Insider One's conversation performance chart

How do you measure resolution and attribute revenue?

“We’ll just track conversations” isn’t measurement. Without event taxonomy and attribution logic, you can’t distinguish correlation from causation.

  • Assisted revenue: Sum of order values where the assistant engaged the shopper and the shopper converted within the attribution window
  • Deflection rate: Support requests resolved by assistant divided by total support requests, expressed as a percentage
  • Resolution rate: Conversations marked resolved by shopper or system divided by total conversations, expressed as a percentage

Use a holdout test design. Randomly assign a share of eligible sessions to a control group that sees no assistant. Compare conversion rate, AOV, and support ticket volume between test and control. Run for a statistically significant duration before drawing conclusions.

Avoid vanity metrics. “Conversations handled” and “messages sent” don’t indicate value.

Conversational commerce use cases powered by AI assistants

Feature lists don’t help buyers visualize value. Annotated transcripts show what the assistant says, what system calls it makes, and what outcome it drives.

Conversational commerce use cases by AI assistants

How do AI assistants guide product discovery?

A shopper says, “I need a gift for my sister, she runs marathons.” The assistant responds, “Great! Is she looking for gear, nutrition, or recovery products? And do you have a budget in mind?”

Behind the scenes, the assistant retrieves product categories tagged “running” and filters by gift-appropriate price range. The shopper views three curated options instead of browsing hundreds. Guided sessions can improve conversion rate when the assistant uses structured product attributes and relevant prompts.

Product attributes like category, use case, and price must be structured and queryable. If attributes are missing, the assistant can’t filter effectively.

How do AI assistants recover abandoned carts?

When a shopper adds an item to cart and idles, the assistant asks, “Still thinking about the [product name]? I can answer any questions or check if there’s a promo available.”

The shopper says, “Shipping seems expensive.” The assistant responds, “I checked your order: if you add [complementary item], you’ll qualify for free shipping. Want me to add it?”

This requires integrations with the cart API, promo engine, and shipping calculator. The assistant can also send a “magic link” that restores the cart in one tap, reducing friction for mobile shoppers. If cart recovery is on your Q2 list, book a demo and see how an assistant can pull the right data and take the next best action in real time.

How do AI assistants resolve post-purchase requests?

A shopper says, “I want to return my order.” The assistant responds, “I can help with that. Let me pull up your recent orders. Which item would you like to return?”

After checking return eligibility against policy, the assistant says, “This item is eligible for return. I’ve generated a prepaid label and sent it to your email.”

Deflection means a support request resolved by the assistant without human escalation, where the shopper doesn’t recontact within a defined window. If the item is final sale or outside the return window, the assistant routes to a human.

How do AI assistants enable in-store assistance?

A store associate scans a product that’s out of stock in-store. The assistant responds, “This item is available at [nearby store] or for ship-to-home delivery. Want me to reserve it or place a ship-to-home order?”

This requires a point of sale (POS) system and unified inventory systems to be connected via an API.

conversational commerce vendor evaluation dashboard

How should you evaluate AI assistants for conversational commerce?

Most vendor demos show best-case scenarios. Without a structured test protocol, you can’t distinguish marketing from capability.

CriterionWeightWhat to test
Grounding accuracyHighAsk price, policy, and inventory questions; verify answers against source data
LatencyMediumMeasure response time under load; target fast replies
Handoff designHighTrigger edge cases; verify context passes to human agent
Analytics depthMediumRequest a sample dashboard; confirm assisted revenue and deflection tracking
Compliance controlsHighRequest action allowlist configuration; verify PII handling
Pricing transparencyHighRequest a written quote with all fees; calculate TCO for your volume

Test prompts to use:

  • “What’s the return policy for [specific item]?”
  • “Is [item] available in [size/color]?”
  • “Can you apply a promo code?”
  • “I want to speak to a human.”
  • “I’m unhappy with my order.”
  • “Can I return this after a certain amount of time?”

How should you compare pricing models?

Per-resolution pricing sounds simple but creates perverse incentives. If the vendor defines “resolution” loosely, costs balloon.

  • Per-resolution: Vendor charges for each conversation marked resolved. Risk: vendor may auto-mark conversations resolved to inflate volume
  • Per-message: Vendor charges for each message sent. Risk: chatty assistants drive up costs
  • Platform fee (monthly tracked users, or MTU, based or flat): Predictable monthly cost based on monthly tracked users. Risk: some vendors include overage fees for data or storage

Red flags:

  • A vague “resolution” definition
  • Undisclosed overage fees
  • Separate charges for analytics
  • Separate charges for integrations

What cost drivers should you forecast?

Estimated monthly cost = (monthly conversations × cost per conversation) + platform fee + overage buffer

Scaling factors to consider:

  • Seasonality, since peak holiday volume may be multiples of baseline
  • Channel expansion, since adding WhatsApp or SMS increases volume
  • Catalog growth, since more SKUs may increase query complexity

Build three scenarios (low, mid, high) and stress-test against peak periods.

How should you verify vendor support and onboarding?

  • Implementation timeline: Target a short implementation timeline for standard deployments
  • Onboarding support: Dedicated onboarding or self-serve only?
  • Documentation quality: Is the knowledge base comprehensive and current?
  • Service-level agreement (SLA) commitments: What uptime and response-time guarantees are in the contract?
  • Escalation path: Who do you contact when something breaks?

Red flags: no named implementation contact, documentation last updated long ago, SLAs buried in fine print.

Should you build, buy, or choose platform-native AI assistants?

The right answer depends on these factors:

  • Catalog complexity
  • Channel breadth
  • Compliance requirements
  • Internal engineering capacity

Here are common types of AI assistants in the market: 

  • Platform-native: Assistants built into Shopify, BigCommerce, or similar platforms. Fastest to deploy; limited customization; often lacks support for channels outside the platform
  • Best-of-breed: Standalone assistant vendors that integrate via API. More flexibility; requires integration work; may introduce data silos if not connected to a customer data platform (CDP)
  • Custom-built: In-house development using large language model (LLM) application programming interfaces (APIs) and retrieval infrastructure. Maximum control; highest engineering burden; only justified for highly differentiated use cases or strict compliance requirements

Which option fits your constraints?

  • If your catalog is relatively small and you sell only on Shopify, platform-native is likely sufficient
  • If you need WhatsApp, SMS, and web chat with unified context, best-of-breed with CDP integration is often the strongest fit
  • If you operate in a regulated industry with strict data residency requirements, evaluate a best-of-breed vendor with compliance certifications or a custom-built approach
  • If you have dedicated machine learning (ML) engineering and unique proprietary data, a custom build is often justified

Many mid-market and enterprise teams choose best-of-breed when they need channel breadth and CDP integration without the engineering burden of custom builds.

Platform-native vs best-of-breed vs custom

ConstraintPlatform-nativeBest-of-breedCustom
Time-to-liveDaysWeeksMonths
CustomizationLimitedModerateFull
Channel breadthPlatform channels onlyMulti-channelAny
Data ownershipPlatform-controlledVaries by vendorFull
Compliance certificationsInherited from platformVendor-dependentYour responsibility
Ongoing maintenanceVendor-managedVendor-managedIn-house
Multi-step conversational journey

How does Insider One power AI assistants for conversational commerce?

Insider One connects AI-powered conversations to unified customer data and cross-channel orchestration, so every interaction is grounded in real context and can trigger real actions.

  • Agent One™, Insider One’s suite of purpose-built agents for customer engagement: Shopping Agent™ guides product discovery with access to Smart Recommender and Eureka, Insider One’s AI search and merchandising solution. Support Agent™ handles multilingual support with access to CDP, customer relationship management (CRM), and policy data. Insights Agent™ monitors campaign performance and surfaces anomalies proactively.
  • Grounded in customer data platform (CDP) data: Every conversation draws from unified customer profiles, so the assistant knows purchase history, preferences, and lifecycle stage
  • Orchestrated via Architect, Insider One’s customer journey orchestration solution: Assistant interactions can trigger downstream journeys like email follow-up, SMS reminder, or retargeting without manual handoff
  • Predictable pricing: MTU-based pricing with no hidden charges for data, storage, or events

If you want to see how this comes together across web chat, WhatsApp, and SMS, grounded in your data and tied to assisted revenue, you can explore real flows in the product demo hub.

FAQs

What is the difference between a chatbot and an AI shopping assistant?

A chatbot typically returns scripted answers to FAQs without taking actions, while an AI shopping assistant can query product data, apply filters, check inventory, and execute transactions autonomously.

How do AI assistants for conversational commerce improve conversion rates?

They guide shoppers through discovery, handle objections in real time, and reduce friction at checkout, which shortens the path to purchase and increases the likelihood of conversion.

What integrations are required for an AI shopping assistant?

At minimum, the assistant needs API access to the product catalog, order management system, and returns platform; additional integrations like promo engine, CDP, and support ticketing expand capability.

How do you measure the ROI of an AI assistant?

Track assisted revenue, deflection rate, and compare against a holdout group to isolate the impact.

Is per-resolution pricing a good model for AI assistants?

Per-resolution pricing can create unpredictable costs and perverse incentives; platform-based or MTU-based pricing offers more predictability, especially at scale.

Chris Baldwin - VP Marketing, Brand and Communications

Chris is an award-winning marketing leader with more than 12 years experience in the marketing and customer experience space. As VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications, Chris is responsible for Insider One's brand strategy, and overseeing the global marketing team. Fun fact: Chris recently attended a clay-making workshop to make his own coffee cup…let's just say that he shouldn't give up the day job just yet.

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