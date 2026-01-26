Turn AI Conversations into Measurable Customer Engagement

ChatGPT has grown into one of the most widely adopted AI tools in history, with hundreds of millions of weekly active users globally. Recent estimates show the ChatGPT user base surpassing 800 million weekly active users worldwide, highlighting how deeply conversational AI is embedded in everyday discovery and decision-making.

Top ChatGPT User Statistics

In just 5 days, ChatGPT surpassed 1 million users.

ChatGPT.com gets approximately 5.6 billion visits per month

Users send 2.5+ billion prompts each day

Around 47% of ChatGPT’s social media traffic comes via YouTube.

Around 18% of ChatGPT’s users are American.

About 42% of ChatGPT users are under the age of 25.

OpenAI hopes to reach 1 billion users in 2026.

[Source: Exploding Topics, 2026]

As adoption scales, brands and consumers alike are interacting with AI not just for curiosity, but for real decision-making, from product exploration to planning travel, and from work tasks to creative projects. This shift demands that conversations inside AI tools like ChatGPT become connected, measurable parts of the customer engagement stack.

That’s why Insider One has launched a native integration with ChatGPT Apps, so conversational engagement can directly drive business outcomes in a unified, omnichannel strategy.

Why ChatGPT Apps Matter for Brands?

Generative AI is rapidly becoming a primary interface for research, exploration, and decision–making. OpenAI has introduced apps that run directly inside ChatGPT, enabling interactive experiences where users can take action without leaving the chat interface.

For brands, this creates a transformative opportunity.

Until now, conversations happening inside ChatGPT have existed outside the traditional engagement stack, disconnected from campaigns, customer profiles, journeys, or attribution. With Insider One’s native integration, brands can now activate campaigns, capture engagement data, and connect every interaction back to measurable business impact.

What Is a ChatGPT App?

ChatGPT custom apps – also referred to as “apps in ChatGPT” – are interactive tools that live inside the ChatGPT conversation experience. Instead of just exchanging text, users can now work with apps that perform tasks, fetch information, or guide users toward actions as part of the dialogue.

Unlike traditional chatbots that only respond with text, these apps:

Operate inside the ChatGPT interface

Respond in a natural context to user intent

Provide interactive, task-oriented experiences

Extend chat into productive action

Think of them as mini applications that enhance the conversation, like browsing content, completing transactions, or delivering personalized suggestions, without leaving the chat.

How Apps Will Work in ChatGPT?

The ChatGPT Apps ecosystem is powered by a new developer framework that enables third-party services to integrate directly into the ChatGPT interface.

At a high level, here’s how they function:

Triggered by conversation

Users engage with ChatGPT in natural language. When the intent matches a supported app’s capabilities, the app can be suggested or activated.



Embedded experience

Apps run inline with the chat, delivering interactive interfaces or actions alongside AI responses.



Actionable outcomes

Rather than just suggesting information, apps help users accomplish tasks—like retrieving personalized recommendations, exploring offers, or executing queries connected to real-world data.



Connected data

When used within Insider One, conversational signals are captured, structured, and connected to customer profiles and journeys within Insider One, in near real-time.

This structure turns what was once passive dialogue into measurable, actionable engagement.

What the Insider One ChatGPT Apps Integration Unlocks

The Insider One integration allows brands to activate campaigns and personalization inside ChatGPT conversations within an app while keeping every interaction connected to the broader customer engagement ecosystem.

With Insider One, brands can:

Deliver campaigns directly inside ChatGPT conversations

Trigger experiences based on real user questions and intent

Capture conversational engagement data automatically

Connect AI interactions to profiles, journeys, and attribution

Orchestrate experiences across every channel with unified measurement

This is a practical step toward AI-native customer journeys, where intent, activation, and outcomes live in one place.

Use Case Scenarios

Personalized Product Recommendations

ChatGPT is increasingly where customers explore options, compare products, and ask for guidance.

With Insider One, brands can surface personalized product suggestions inside these conversations, based on real-time intent and profile context. Instead of generic responses, users receive relevant guidance backed by campaign data and personalization logic.

This creates a smoother path from conversational discovery to conversion, bridging AI interactions with commerce outcomes.

Coupon and Promotional Strategies

Promotions are most effective when they are timely and contextual.

Inside ChatGPT, Insider One enables brands to introduce offers and incentives naturally within the flow of conversation, triggered by what a user is actively asking. Promotional interactions feed back into the platform’s data layer, so brands understand how offers influence engagement and revenue across touchpoints.

Lead and Data Collection Through Conversation

Conversational signals are rich sources of behavioral and intent data.

With Insider One integrated into ChatGPT apps, brands can capture conversational engagement and tie it directly to customer profiles. Whether qualifying leads in B2B contexts or enriching preferences in B2C journeys, chat becomes a strategic engine for understanding and acting on customer intent.

From AI Conversations to Omnichannel Journeys

What makes this integration powerful is not just activation within chat. It’s what happens next.

Every conversational interaction captured through ChatGPT can:

• Trigger journeys across email, push, web, and mobile

• Personalize future engagements based on intent signals

• Attribute revenue back to conversational interactions

Chat becomes a measurable channel, not a silo.

A Shift from MarTech to AITech

As AI reshapes how consumers interact with brands, traditional engagement stacks are evolving. Conversations once locked inside isolated tools must now be integrated into the engagement fabric.

Insider One is built for this shift—bringing ChatGPT Apps into the core of the platform so AI-driven conversations contribute meaningfully to customer journeys and business outcomes.

The Future of Customer Engagement Is Conversational

AI-driven conversations are becoming a central part of how consumers discover, decide, and convert.

Insider One’s native ChatGPT Apps integration empowers brands to meet customers inside those conversations, engage with relevance, and connect every interaction to measurable outcomes.

Insider One’s approach ensures every conversational interaction feeds into a coherent, measurable strategy that enhances personalization and drives growth.

Built on the rapidly expanding ChatGPT ecosystem from OpenAI, this integration positions brands to lead the evolution of conversational engagement.

This is what the next generation of customer engagement looks like. If you’re ready to move beyond isolated AI interactions toward fully integrated journeys, Insider One is leading the way.

