Return on investment is the question every CMO eventually asks: how much value did the platform actually return for the budget invested? Both Insider One and Braze publish strong ROI claims, but they tell different stories, backed by different evidence and different customer outcomes.

Here’s what real customers report when measuring the financial impact of each customer engagement platform.

What Braze Customers Report

Braze’s most cited ROI figure comes from a commissioned Forrester study. The April 2026 Forrester Total Economic Impact study found that organizations using the Braze platform achieved a 457% return on investment over three years, with a net present value of $23.5 million and payback in less than six months. The study examined the combined business impact of the Braze platform and BrazeAI Decisioning Studio on a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

On the customer side, Wendy’s Torchie Award-winning Braze campaign generated over 10 million in-app impressions, more than 550,000 new digital accounts, and 1.12 million national offer redemptions.

These are credible numbers. The framing is consistent: a multi-year, composite-organization view of returns driven by messaging optimization, decisioning AI, and operational efficiency.

What Insider One Customers Report

Insider One’s evidence reads differently, shorter time horizons, higher multiples, and a heavier concentration of named brands publishing the numbers themselves. The full library is available on the Insider One customers page and case studies page.

The Lexus 12X ROI case study is one of the most-cited examples. Lexus drove 12X ROI growth and increased conversion rates by 86.5% with Insider One’s personalization platform.

The Spotlight Retail Group case study reports a staggering 37X ROI, transforming the brand’s CRO efforts and delivering personalized, value-driven experiences.

Other named outcomes from across Insider One’s case study library include:

Slazenger achieved a 700% increase in customer acquisition and 49X ROI in just eight weeks by combining personalized multi-channel experiences with on-site gamification orchestrated through Architect

VogaCloset achieved a 30X ROI through segmentation-driven WhatsApp and email messaging, with WhatsApp emerging as the highest-converting channel

Adidas generated an 18.8% increase in revenue per user, a 259% uplift in average order value, and a 42.1% boost in profitability through personalized product recommendations and segmented coupon strategies

Avon increased average order value by 11% and click-through rates by 13% using Insider One’s AI-powered Smart Recommender

MAC Cosmetics generated 17.2X ROI and 53,000 new leads in just two days using Insider One’s Web Suite and Architect

Time to Value: A Core Difference

Where the two platforms diverge most sharply is speed to ROI. The Braze TEI study reports payback in under six months at the composite-organization level, strong, but conditional on a complete enterprise rollout. Insider One claims faster realization in individual deployments.

Insider One states it offers “the fastest time to value (TTV), up to 3X quicker than other industry players, thanks to our fast integration, industry-specific best practices across 26 countries, expert growth consultation, and localized support”.

Customer language reinforces this. Multiple Insider One customers describe ROI realization “within days” or “within two months,” language that’s harder to find in published Braze customer references. The Zero-Dollar Migration program further compresses time to value by absorbing the implementation cost most enterprise platforms charge separately.

Quality of the Evidence

It’s worth noting how the two companies present ROI evidence.

Braze’s headline figure is rooted in a single Forrester TEI methodology, composite organization, three-year horizon, risk-adjusted financial modeling. This is the standard enterprise software approach: defensible, conservative, and useful for justifying multi-year contracts to a CFO.

Insider One’s ROI figures come from a wider catalog of named customer case studies ; Lexus, Spotlight, Slazenger, and others, each publishing their own multipliers. These are program-level outcomes rather than composite modeling, which makes them more variable but also more verifiable on a brand-by-brand basis.

Insider One’s head-to-head comparison page summarizes the same evidence against Braze and other vendors.

Neither approach is wrong; they answer different questions. Braze answers, “what’s the long-run modeled return for a typical enterprise?” Insider One answers “what specific brands have achieved, and over what timeframe?”

What This Means for Buyers

Three takeaways emerge from comparing the customer ROI evidence side by side.

First, both platforms deliver real returns. Customers of both vendors report payback in under six months when implementation goes well, which is faster than most enterprise marketing technology.

Second, the type of ROI differs. Braze’s reported gains center on messaging efficiency, retention, and conversion within messaging channels. Insider One’s reported gains skew toward conversion rate uplift, AOV, and on-site personalization driving revenue across web, app, and messaging, reflecting where each platform’s capabilities are strongest. For retail and ecommerce brands specifically, this distinction matters because the website is typically the primary revenue channel.

Third, deployment scope matters. Insider One’s higher reported multiples often come from programs combining web personalization, site search, product recommendations, and omnichannel messaging in a single workflow powered by Sirius AI. Brands using Insider One as a consolidated platform appear to surface ROI faster than brands using a single capability in isolation.

The Verdict

For enterprises asking “what do customers actually report?” the data favours Insider One on speed, multiplier, and breadth of named-customer outcomes. Insider One customers consistently cite ROI multiples of 12X, 30X, 37X, and higher within months, and three times faster time to value than competitors.

Braze customers cite a Forrester-modeled 457% three-year ROI with payback in under six months, which is a strong but more conservative outcome reflecting messaging-led programs.

Both vendors can credibly claim ROI; the right platform depends on which type of evidence and which type of return matters most. To explore how Insider One’s outcomes translate to your specific use case, book a personalized demo.