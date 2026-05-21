Push notifications disappear, and in-app messages close the moment a user taps away.

Push notifications and in-app messages are powerful when customers engage in the moment. But they share a common limitation: once a message is dismissed, ignored, or missed, it is no longer easily accessible.

For brands, that creates a gap!

Promotional offers, reminders, travel updates, account alerts, personalized recommendations, and service messages often need to stay available beyond the first interaction.

Insider One’s App Cards solves this by giving brands a persistent in-app space where messages can remain accessible, actionable, and measurable after delivery. App cards work without push opt-in, never interrupts the user experience, and comes with its own campaign management flow and analytics suite.

The Problem: Push and In-App Messages Are Built to Disappear

Mobile messaging has a timing problem. Push notifications require user opt-in,and opt-in rates vary significantly across industries and regions. In-app messages are shown only when a user is actively inside the app and are dismissed the moment they interact or navigate away.

The result: a message that reaches a user at the wrong moment loses nearly all of its value. Marketing and customer engagement teams invest real effort and resources in personalizing and scheduling campaigns, but have little control over whether that message is revisited when the user is actually ready to act.

Most apps have no persistent layer where these messages can live. There is no inbox. There is no second chance.

Introducing App Cards by Insider One

App Cards is Insider One’s solution to persistent in-app messaging. It provides brands with a dedicated message inbox inside their mobile app where campaigns remain accessible to users long after initial delivery,with no push opt-in required.

Instead of relying only on short-lived mobile messages, marketers can use App Cards to make relevant content available inside the app for users to revisit when they are ready to act. App Cards messages live in a dedicated inbox within the app, visible whenever a user chooses to open it. This gives users agency over when they engage, and gives brands a meaningful second, third, or more chances to capture attention and drive action.

App Cards are delivered to the app through payloads, while the customer’s app is responsible for rendering the final interface. This gives brands the flexibility to create a native inbox or message center experience that aligns with their app design and user experience.

How App cards work in Insider One

App cards is a new channel with its own campaign management workflow, its own analytics layer, and its own content capabilities.

App Cards follow a structured campaign creation flow, allowing teams to define the audience, design the message, configure goals, and launch campaigns in a way that is familiar to marketers using other Insider One channels.

App Cards is built around a dedicated campaign creation flow inside the Insider One panel: the same interface teams already use for push and in-app messaging. There is no separate tool to learn, no handoff required. Campaigns are created, managed, and A/B tested in one place, with support for multiple variants per campaign so teams can test message content, CTAs, and layouts before scaling.

Audience targeting and reach estimation

Marketers can define the user segment for each App Card campaign using segment types such as predefined segments, standard segments, predictive segments, integrated segments, RFM segments, dynamic segments, static segments, and first-party segments.

Once segments are selected, Insider One can display estimated reach and allow teams to get an exact audience count before launch.

Flexible Layouts Built for Different Campaign Objectives

Every App Cards campaign starts with a content layout:

Single Message for text-led announcements and updates,

Single Image for visually driven promotions and product storytelling,

and Multiple Images for product discovery, carousel-style offers, and onboarding flows.

Each card supports up to three CTA buttons, with actions configurable as internal deep links, external URLs, URL schemes, JSON payloads, or key-value pairs, giving technical teams the flexibility to connect card interactions directly to app functionality.

Personalization Without Extra Complexity

Message titles and descriptions support dynamic content, so cards adapt to individual user attributes and context without requiring separate campaign variants for each audience segment. AI-powered text generation is also available for both fields, helping teams move faster through the content creation process without sacrificing relevance.

Deep links and action buttons

App Cards can include deep links that direct users to a specific page or section within the app.

Marketers can also add up to three action buttons. Supported button types include key-value pair, external URL, internal URL, URL scheme, and JSON.

This helps brands turn persistent messages into clear next steps, whether the goal is to view an offer, complete an onboarding action, open a product page, or revisit important information.

AI-assisted content creation

App Cards include built-in AI assistance for generating message copy and improving content quality. For image-based messages, marketers can upload images or use AI image generation.

Reach, Tracking, and Analytics Built In

App Cards reaches every app user, not just those who have opted into push notifications. This makes it a genuinely additive reach layer rather than an extension of an existing channel. Read and unread status is tracked per card via SDK method, powering inbox UI states and giving teams visibility into individual message engagement.

At the campaign level, App Cards reports on full funnel performance, all tracked independently from push. Teams get a clean, standalone view of inbox performance without having to untangle it from other channel reporting.

Impressions

Clicks

Click-Through Rate

Conversions

Conversion Rate

Conversions per Click Rate

Revenue

Who App Cards Are Built For?

If your brand has a mobile app and a team that cares about what happens after a message is sent, App Cards was built for you. That includes retail and e-commerce brands, financial services and fintech apps, travel and hospitality, media, telecoms, and on-demand platforms or any business where the app is a primary customer touchpoint and campaign performance depends on more than just delivery.

For Marketing, CRM, and Growth Teams

If you already run push or in-app campaigns and you’ve felt the frustration of a well-crafted message disappearing before the right customer could act on it, this is the channel that fixes that. App Cards extends the life of every campaign you build, without adding complexity to your existing workflow. You manage it from the same Insider One panel you already use, and you own the campaign from creation to analytics without waiting on engineering.

For Mobile Developers and Technical Leads

If you’re responsible for the app experience, App Cards gives you a clean, SDK-driven integration that fits into your existing mobile stack. You define where the inbox lives, how it looks, and how it behaves using ready-to-use SDK methods that handle the heavy lifting. Once it’s live, it runs in the background while marketing takes it from there.

App Cards use cases by industry

Retail and E-commerce

A flash sale ends. A limited-edition drop sells out. A cart sits abandoned for three days. In retail, timing is everything, and a message that arrives at the wrong moment is a message that gets ignored. App Cards give retailers a persistent surface where personalized offers, product recommendations, and seasonal promotions stay visible until the customer is ready to act. No re-sending. No second push. The message waits.

Financial Services

In financial apps, the moments that matter most are rarely convenient. A customer checks their balance at 11pm, dismisses an onboarding prompt mid-flow, or misses a product recommendation during a busy week. App Cards gives banks, fintechs, and financial apps a persistent space for account summaries, onboarding progress, service reminders, and personalized product education, accessible whenever the customer has the time and headspace to engage.

Travel and Hospitality

A trip is booked weeks in advance. The details, check-in times, gate changes, ancillary offers, destination tips, matter most in the days and hours before travel, not when the booking is confirmed. App Cards gives travel brands a place to store itinerary information, check-in prompts, and relevant offers that customers can find exactly when they need them, without having to search through a push history or re-open an email.

Telecommunications and Subscriptions

Plan upgrades, renewal windows, usage summaries, and loyalty benefits all share the same problem: they are only relevant to a customer at a specific moment, and that moment rarely aligns with when the message was first sent. App Cards gives subscription businesses a persistent channel to keep these communications available, actionable and visible when a customer opens the app to manage their account, not buried in a notification tray they cleared a week ago.

Get Started with App Cards: Up and Running Faster Than You’d Expect

App Cards are available for all Insider One partners.

App Cards is designed to integrate cleanly into your existing mobile app using Insider One’s ready-to-use SDK methods. Your engineering team calls the methods to fetch messages, render cards, and log engagement events, and the SDK handles the rest. No custom backend logic. No new infrastructure. The building blocks are already there.

The inbox UI sits within your native app, which means your team decides exactly how it looks and where it lives, giving you full creative control over the experience without starting from scratch.

App Cards work across Android, iOS, React Native, Flutter, and Cordova, so whatever your current mobile stack, you’re likely already covered.

Once integrated, campaign management moves entirely to the Insider One panel. Your marketing team creates, personalizes, and publishes App Cards campaigns independently, no engineering involvement needed after the initial setup.

👉 Ready to get started? Visit the Insider One Academy for full SDK documentation, or speak with your account team to walk through the integration.👉 Request a personalized demo of Insider One today to see App Cards in action and speak with your account team about setup requirements and supported use cases.

Frequently Asked Questions