Growth Makers Club: In Full Stride (A CNY Lunch)

Welcoming the Year of the Horse with momentum and purpose in Singapore

The Lunar New Year is always a moment to pause and reflect on what has passed before setting intentions for what lies ahead.

At our recent Chinese New Year lunch in Singapore, co-hosted by Insider One, impact.com, Contentsquare, customers and partners came together to mark the start of the Year of the Horse. Over lo hei, lively conversations, and a few lucky draw moments, the afternoon captured the spirit of the season: Optimistic, energetic, and grounded in shared progress.

What the Year of the Horse represents

In the Chinese zodiac, the Horse symbolises movement, strength, and forward momentum. It’s associated with action, confidence, and the drive to move decisively once direction is clear.

This is not a year for standing still or overthinking. It’s a year that rewards focus, consistency, and purposeful motion, a theme that felt particularly relevant as leaders discussed the year ahead.

That idea resonated throughout the afternoon. “Momentum does not come from doing more,” said Orkan Akcan, Managing Director of APAC at Insider One, “It comes from doing what truly matters, consistently. The brands that will win this year are the ones that move with intent and build alongside their customers.”

In a year shaped by speed and change, clarity of focus becomes a competitive advantage.

A year shaped by clarity and experience

As brands look ahead, one challenge is clear: Moving faster shouldn’t come at the expense of understanding customers.

That balance was reflected in conversations around digital experience and insights.

“Great experiences are not accidental,” said Andrew Elturk, Country Leader for Singapore at Contentsquare. “They come from knowing how people move, where they hesitate, and why it frustrates them. When teams have that clarity, progress becomes far easier to sustain.”

In the Year of the Horse, insight becomes the compass that guides momentum.





Prosperity built through partnership

The lo hei session was a highlight of the afternoon. Led by Jonathan Lee, Account Executive at impact.com, it brought the room together in a shared moment of intention, energy, and optimism for the year ahead.

“Lo hei is about more than prosperity. It is about moving forward together,” Lee reflected. “The strongest growth comes when partners, teams, and customers are aligned and willing to build side by side.”

It was a fitting reminder that while the Year of the Horse favours speed and momentum, true prosperity is built through collaboration and trust.





Looking ahead

Beyond the traditions, prizes, and celebrations, the lunch served as a shared reset for the year ahead. A reminder that the most meaningful progress comes from aligned intent, clear focus, and trusted collaboration.

As we move into the Year of the Horse, we look forward to building momentum with our customers and partners. With confidence. With purpose. And with the belief that the strongest growth is always shared.

新年快乐. Here’s to a year of forward motion and lasting prosperity.







