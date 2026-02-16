Growth Makers Club: In Full Stride (A CNY Lunch)

Chris Baldwin - VP Marketing, Brand and Communications

Updated on 17 Feb 2026

Welcoming the Year of the Horse with momentum and purpose in Singapore

The Lunar New Year is always a moment to pause and reflect on what has passed before setting intentions for what lies ahead.

At our recent Chinese New Year lunch in Singapore, co-hosted by Insider One, impact.com, Contentsquare, customers and partners came together to mark the start of the Year of the Horse. Over lo hei, lively conversations, and a few lucky draw moments, the afternoon captured the spirit of the season: Optimistic, energetic, and grounded in shared progress.

What the Year of the Horse represents

In the Chinese zodiac, the Horse symbolises movement, strength, and forward momentum. It’s associated with action, confidence, and the drive to move decisively once direction is clear.

This is not a year for standing still or overthinking. It’s a year that rewards focus, consistency, and purposeful motion, a theme that felt particularly relevant as leaders discussed the year ahead.

That idea resonated throughout the afternoon. “Momentum does not come from doing more,” said Orkan Akcan, Managing Director of APAC at Insider One, “It comes from doing what truly matters, consistently. The brands that will win this year are the ones that move with intent and build alongside their customers.”

In a year shaped by speed and change, clarity of focus becomes a competitive advantage.

A year shaped by clarity and experience

As brands look ahead, one challenge is clear: Moving faster shouldn’t come at the expense of understanding customers.

That balance was reflected in conversations around digital experience and insights. 

Great experiences are not accidental,” said Andrew Elturk, Country Leader for Singapore at Contentsquare. “They come from knowing how people move, where they hesitate, and why it frustrates them. When teams have that clarity, progress becomes far easier to sustain.”

In the Year of the Horse, insight becomes the compass that guides momentum.

Prosperity built through partnership

The lo hei session was a highlight of the afternoon. Led by Jonathan Lee, Account Executive at impact.com, it brought the room together in a shared moment of intention, energy, and optimism for the year ahead.

“Lo hei is about more than prosperity. It is about moving forward together,” Lee reflected. “The strongest growth comes when partners, teams, and customers are aligned and willing to build side by side.”

It was a fitting reminder that while the Year of the Horse favours speed and momentum, true prosperity is built through collaboration and trust.

Looking ahead

Beyond the traditions, prizes, and celebrations, the lunch served as a shared reset for the year ahead. A reminder that the most meaningful progress comes from aligned intent, clear focus, and trusted collaboration.

As we move into the Year of the Horse, we look forward to building momentum with our customers and partners. With confidence. With purpose. And with the belief that the strongest growth is always shared.

新年快乐. Here’s to a year of forward motion and lasting prosperity.


Chris Baldwin - VP Marketing, Brand and Communications

Chris is an award-winning marketing leader with more than 12 years experience in the marketing and customer experience space. As VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications, Chris is responsible for Insider One's brand strategy, and overseeing the global marketing team. Fun fact: Chris recently attended a clay-making workshop to make his own coffee cup…let's just say that he shouldn't give up the day job just yet.

Read more from Chris Baldwin

Keep Reading

Products

Insider One Native Integration with Shopify Markets Insider One Announces Native Integration with Shopify Markets Why Shopify Markets matters for global ecommerce teams Shopify Markets allows brands to manage multiple regions, currencies, languages, and domains from a single Shopify store. For global ecommerce teams, this simplifies storefront operations, but for marketing teams, could introduce complexity across how to activate and manage customer […]
Author Avatar

Chris Baldwin

3 Feb 2026

Products

9 min

MCP Server: Conversational Analytics Introducing Insider One MCP Server: Conversational Analytics with Built-In Guardrails As AI continues to transform the operations and workflows of marketing and customer engagement teams around the world, one of the biggest shifts is in data access. Teams are tired of navigating dashboards, stitching together reports, or translating metrics into meaning. Teams need simpler, more […]
Author Avatar

Muharrem

23 Dec 2025

Products

10 min

Marketing Technology Migration – The Ultimate Guide The prospect of migrating to a new marketing technology platform can feel daunting—not to mention the personal risk involved. But, if you’re not getting what you need from your existing vendor—whether that’s because you need access to better capabilities and support, want to consolidate your tech stack, or drive more ROI and revenue—it’s probably time […]
Author Avatar

Muharrem

11 Oct 2024

See more

Join the community

Join more than 200,000 marketing, customer engagement, and ecommerce professionals. Get the latest insights, trends, and success stories to get ahead, delivered to your inbox.